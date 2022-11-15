ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Moss Rose Center to open as warming center

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center on Friday night for those in need. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center at 8 p.m. Friday, located at 1103 E Avenue E,...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

28 families get new members at McLennan County Adoption Day

When Mark and Liberty Adair gave birth to their third child 19 years ago, they thought their journey raising kids would draw to a close as she grew up. Little did they know they would become new parents again, adopting three babies to their family after 30 years of marriage.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor

A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Music grant to fuel Bridge Street Plaza concert series

A weekly concert series will arrive at Waco's new Bridge Street Plaza next spring, paid for in part by a $90,000 Levitt Foundation grant intended to boost live music in midsize cities. Arts nonprofit Creative Waco leaders received word this week that Waco is one of 15 cities — and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Canine Flu cases in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Donate food items to these places this holiday season

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
WACO, TX
KCEN

Military family opens home garage to food donations

TEMPLE, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and some local food pantry shelves are bare. So LaRay Garibay and her family decided to step in and help get more food out to families ahead of the holidays. "We're building baskets basically for families who can't necessarily...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple. The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day

WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law. Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
COPPERAS COVE, TX

