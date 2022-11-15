Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
fox44news.com
Moss Rose Center to open as warming center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center on Friday night for those in need. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center at 8 p.m. Friday, located at 1103 E Avenue E,...
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
WacoTrib.com
28 families get new members at McLennan County Adoption Day
When Mark and Liberty Adair gave birth to their third child 19 years ago, they thought their journey raising kids would draw to a close as she grew up. Little did they know they would become new parents again, adopting three babies to their family after 30 years of marriage.
WacoTrib.com
Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor
A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 17-18, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 18, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WacoTrib.com
Music grant to fuel Bridge Street Plaza concert series
A weekly concert series will arrive at Waco's new Bridge Street Plaza next spring, paid for in part by a $90,000 Levitt Foundation grant intended to boost live music in midsize cities. Arts nonprofit Creative Waco leaders received word this week that Waco is one of 15 cities — and...
fox44news.com
Canine Flu cases in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
WacoTrib.com
Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco
Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking. For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
Military family opens home garage to food donations
TEMPLE, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and some local food pantry shelves are bare. So LaRay Garibay and her family decided to step in and help get more food out to families ahead of the holidays. "We're building baskets basically for families who can't necessarily...
The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple. The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
Popular Waco restaurant rebrands with new name, menu, atmosphere
WACO, Texas — The Brazos Landing is coming back to Waco... sort of. The owners of Buzzard Billy's said it has rebranded its restaurant as The Brazos Landing, named after a restaurant that sat at its current location for over five decades, but closed down in the 90s. "The...
36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day
WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law. Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.
Waco ISD approves contract for construction of new school, parents upset over design
WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District Board voted to approve a bid from College Station contractor CORE Construction to redesign Tennyson Middle School Thursday night. The proposal passed with a 4-3 vote. A second contractor, Mazanec Construction, based in Waco, also bid on the project. CORE will...
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
fox44news.com
Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
Comments / 0