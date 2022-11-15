ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
Second round of business grants coming to revamp Downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will soon begin issuing a second round of business grants to revitalize downtown. The Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program provides between $50,000 and $250,000 to businesses looking to move their operations downtown. In the first round, the program gave $500,000 to 15 local businesses, filling more than $40,000 […]
Santa Fe, November 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Capital High School volleyball team will have a game with Santa Fe High School on November 16, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
Report: State pays big bucks for empty offices

SANTA FE – With many state employees still working remotely more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, some New Mexico government buildings are sitting largely empty and others have floors of unused office space. And the state isn’t getting a reduced-use discount. New Mexico is paying somewhere...
Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities

Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities. Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities. Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes. Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes. Appeals court to decide if off-duty Chaves County …. Appeals court to decide if off-duty Chaves County deputy can be...
Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge

Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
The Pantry Rio

The Pantry’s newest location is The Pantry Rio! The Pantry Restaurant, Santa Fe’s meeting and eating place since 1948! Now that you have visited our website come in and join us for a meal. We have been serving quality fresh from scratch comfort food for over sixty years. You will be pleased with our fast and friendly service while enjoying the best chile in Santa Fe. As a family-owned business we pride ourselves on serving the freshest and most quality ingredients to all of our guests and we promise to treat you like part of the family.
Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
Dozens of National Guard soldiers reunited in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some families are whole after some National Guard soldiers were able to return home. More than 30 soldiers reunited with their families at the Rio Rancho Readiness Center Tuesday afternoon. They served in the New Mexico Army National Guard and just finished a nine-month deployment in the Middle East. They were […]
