ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future

There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

J.J. Watt Offers to Pay Back Fan Who Lost $1K Bet During His Game: 'I Got You'

The Arizona Cardinals star is stepping in to help a fan who lost a bet after referees took back an apparent touchdown scored during their game against the L.A. Rams on Sunday J.J. Watt is stepping up big for one Arizona Cardinals fan. In a tweet, the defensive end responded to a fan who had sent him a screenshot of a bet they placed for the Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The fan bet that the Cardinals would win, running back James Conner would...
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys, from their owner on down, have spent more time talking about Odell Beckham Jr. over the last two weeks than they have about any of their own players. They haven't signed him yet makes two things pretty clear:. Beckham isn't healthy enough to play yet. And Beckham...
DALLAS, TX
nbcsportsedge.com

Chargers and Chiefs Square Off on Sunday Night

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy