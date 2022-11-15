ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville’s fierce drag culture

Nashville’s drag scene is thriving and as active as it’s ever been, from club shows, to brunches, to transportainment. It’s also a scene with a history that stretches back decades, with origins in Printer’s Alley and some of the city’s earliest LGBTQ clubs. A proposed state law would criminalize engaging in “an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”
How A Country Music Legend Got His Start In Lakeland

I’ve always loved Paul Harvey’s stories. How he untangled someone’s past and explained why that should matter to his listeners. Or, as he would famously say at the end, “now you know the rest of the story.” David Wills, a country musician and songwriter with five decades in the business, has a similar story. And that story would not have a beginning without Lakeland.
The Ultimate Nashville Thanksgiving Guide 2022

Give the Butterball Turkey hotline a rest — 2022 is the year you relax on Thanksgiving. Maybe you’ll get to watch old Thanksgiving episodes of Friends or cheer on the English bulldog as it makes its way to the pantheon of canine glory (aka the National Dog Show). However you observe, you’ll need to make some reservations (or line up some solid takeout options) to make that free time happen. To help you on that quest, here is a comprehensive guide to Thanksgiving dine-in or takeout feasts around Nashville — located on land originally inhabited by the Cherokee and Chickasaw tribes that called the Middle Tennessee region home. To learn how to support Native communities this month and beyond, visit this resource.
Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville

The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
Clarksville’s Best Winners

Winners of Clarksville’s Best 2022 are live on ClarksvillesBest.com!. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our presenting sponsor, Pete Olson Injury Law!. Our 2022 voting period was held from, Aug. 29 through Sept. 16, and we had over 26,000 unique voters cast over 92,000 votes!. To...
Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all...
