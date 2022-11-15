Read full article on original website
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
wpln.org
Nashville’s fierce drag culture
Nashville’s drag scene is thriving and as active as it’s ever been, from club shows, to brunches, to transportainment. It’s also a scene with a history that stretches back decades, with origins in Printer’s Alley and some of the city’s earliest LGBTQ clubs. A proposed state law would criminalize engaging in “an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”
Doughbird one step closer to opening
Doughbird offers a "combination of savory pizza with unique ingredients like pastrami, gruyere, served alongside ... free-range chicken," according to Fox restaurant concepts' website.
lakelandcurrents.com
How A Country Music Legend Got His Start In Lakeland
I’ve always loved Paul Harvey’s stories. How he untangled someone’s past and explained why that should matter to his listeners. Or, as he would famously say at the end, “now you know the rest of the story.” David Wills, a country musician and songwriter with five decades in the business, has a similar story. And that story would not have a beginning without Lakeland.
Eater
The Ultimate Nashville Thanksgiving Guide 2022
Give the Butterball Turkey hotline a rest — 2022 is the year you relax on Thanksgiving. Maybe you’ll get to watch old Thanksgiving episodes of Friends or cheer on the English bulldog as it makes its way to the pantheon of canine glory (aka the National Dog Show). However you observe, you’ll need to make some reservations (or line up some solid takeout options) to make that free time happen. To help you on that quest, here is a comprehensive guide to Thanksgiving dine-in or takeout feasts around Nashville — located on land originally inhabited by the Cherokee and Chickasaw tribes that called the Middle Tennessee region home. To learn how to support Native communities this month and beyond, visit this resource.
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
WSMV
Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
Barry Manilow to perform at Bridgestone Arena next year
Hitmaker Barry Manilow will perform in Nashville next year as part of his limited-engagement arena tour to mark his 50th anniversary as a performing artist.
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
Dutch Bros eyeing new Nashville locations
A new permit noted that the coffee chain is looking to construct a new restaurant at 5431 Nolensville Pike.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville
The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
Look What You Made Me Do: Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tickets due to ‘insufficient’ supply
The general public sale of Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets was canceled one day before it was supposed to take place.
CBS 42
Tennessee State University marching band earns two historic Grammy nominations
Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands is continuing to add to its legacy and can now include the title "Grammy-nominated" to its long list of accomplishments.
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
chattanoogacw.com
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
rewind943.com
Clarksville’s Best Winners
Winners of Clarksville’s Best 2022 are live on ClarksvillesBest.com!. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our presenting sponsor, Pete Olson Injury Law!. Our 2022 voting period was held from, Aug. 29 through Sept. 16, and we had over 26,000 unique voters cast over 92,000 votes!. To...
chattanoogacw.com
Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all...
WSMV
Hendersonville neighborhood concerned by blasting at nearby construction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said their homes have been rocked every day for months by blasting at a nearby construction site. Blasting is being done at the Norman Farms subdivision to clear a hill for new homes to be built, but people who already live in the area said their foundations are being damaged by the blasting.
