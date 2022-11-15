Give the Butterball Turkey hotline a rest — 2022 is the year you relax on Thanksgiving. Maybe you’ll get to watch old Thanksgiving episodes of Friends or cheer on the English bulldog as it makes its way to the pantheon of canine glory (aka the National Dog Show). However you observe, you’ll need to make some reservations (or line up some solid takeout options) to make that free time happen. To help you on that quest, here is a comprehensive guide to Thanksgiving dine-in or takeout feasts around Nashville — located on land originally inhabited by the Cherokee and Chickasaw tribes that called the Middle Tennessee region home. To learn how to support Native communities this month and beyond, visit this resource.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO