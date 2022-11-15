Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor
Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
‘No Momentum’: When Will Kyrie Irving Play For Nets Again?
The Brooklyn Nets have gone 4-3 in their last seven games as they are starting to get back on track after opening the NBA season 2-6. That stretch of improved play coincides with when point guard Kyrie Irving was suspended by the team. Irving was suspended for at least five...
Huge Dunk In Nets-Trail Blazers Game Going Viral
Shaedon Sharpe had a big dunk in Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Went 'Above And Beyond' To Fix Relationship With Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving reportedly did much more than expected to fix his complex relationship with the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win
Kevin Durant's comment on the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup wasn't well received by NBA fans on social media. The Nets forward garnered ample flak after he shared his thoughts about the starters in a candid interview with Bleacher Report. While Durant did speak on a string of topics, the fans...
ClutchPoints
Jerami Grant reveals Damian Lillard’s role in recruitment to Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting pretty to begin the season. The team owns a 10-4 record and is atop the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the second-place Phoenix Suns. A big reason for Portland’s excellent play thus far has been the addition of Jerami Grant. He has embraced being the No. 2 option on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard after being the de facto top scorer with the Detroit Pistons last season.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant has harsh comments about Nets’ starting lineup
The Brooklyn Nets have not looked like a championship contender through the early part of the season, and the current state of their roster has a lot to do with that. Ben Simmons has battled injuries and other issues. Kyrie Irving is still serving a suspension. What the Nets have been left with is not exactly an All-Star starting lineup. Just ask Kevin Durant.
Kyrie Irving’s projected return date to Nets lineup revealed
Kyrie Irving’s controversial suspension from the Brookyn Nets appears to be nearing an end. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Irving is nearing completion on the process laid out for him by the Nets to return from his team-imposed suspension. Wojnarowski adds that the seven-time All-Star could possibly rejoin the Nets as soon as Sunday’s game against Memphis.
Nets And Trail Blazers Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
Nets set return date for suspended Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets appear ready to put Kyrie Irving’s current controversy behind them. The Nets are expected to clear Irving to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ending his suspension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. If that is the case, Irving will have sat for eight games after promoting an antisemitic film on his Twitter account.
Kyrie Returning to Nets; Nuggets' Jokic, Murray OUT vs. Mavs
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Yardbarker
Greg Popovich thinks the Kings will get even better
Sacramento, CA – Things continue to get better for Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings. After destroying Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the Sacramento Kings got off to another quick start Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The red-hot Kings started the game with a 37-point first quarter that was full of excitement and highlights. The team’s high level of play has been led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Yardbarker
76ers ready to move on from veteran forward Tobias Harris?
After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show canceled. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and $39.3 million next...
ClutchPoints
Nets film study: Meet Brooklyn’s secret weapon who is leading NBA in 3-point percentage
Following a 2021-22 season in which the Brooklyn Nets were in desperate need of wings, they decided to take a flier on Yuta Watanabe this offseason. Watanabe, a 28-year-old from Japan, played four years at George Washington before going undrafted in 2018. The forward spent two seasons with Memphis bouncing between the G-League and NBA before being picked up by Toronto. He would play 88 games for the Raptors during his last two seasons, flashing his three-and-D potential but failing to crack the rotation.
Yardbarker
Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?
A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
Comments / 0