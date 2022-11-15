ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce hosts event to connect businesses in Malibu

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

The Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce and The Malibu Times held a Connection Breakfast at Aviator Nation Dreamland on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to introduce and connect businesses in Malibu. Malibu City Councilmember, former Mayor and Focal Point Business Coach Mikke Pierson also provided a presentation on the “Power of Positivity.”

Pierson has decades of experience in coaching and mentoring business owners and employees and is passionate about making a positive difference in small and medium-sized businesses.

Prior to the presentation, Connections Director Anthony McDemas introduced each business that attended and thanked the Aviator Nation Dreamland team for providing a welcoming environment.

“Our Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber’s Connection Breakfasts bring our business community together to exchange ideas, experiences and create truly meaningful connections,” McDemas said. “Dreamland was a perfect venue enabling us to join together and offered an amazing breakfast in a sublime setting.”

Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce President and Chairman Chris Wizner thanked Aviator Nation Dreamland Director Kelly Furano for working with the Chamber on the Connection Breakfast.

“It was lively, full of good food, solid business people and positive moments,” Wizner said. “The unique vibes Dreamland provides a beautiful atmosphere for networking. “The Dreamland team was five stars every step of the way.”

Some members attended were Mayor Paul Grisanti; Council Member Mikke Peirson; Andrea Gyorody, executive director of Pepperdine’s Weisman Museum of the Arts; Irma Rivera, marketing director of Pepperdine’s LWS Center for the Performing Arts; and Mario Sandoval of the MRCA.

“Thank you, Anthony, for being our amazing master of ceremonies,” Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Barbara Bruderlin said in an email. “Huge thanks to Mikke Pierson for his inspiring talk on walking the walk of positivity. I loved seeing all of you and meeting new friends, and hearing about everything you do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zv18d_0jC1jm7L00
Malibu City Councilmember Mikke Pierson speaks during the Connection Breakfast held at Aviator Nation Dreamland. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Located at 22967 Pacific Coast Highway, Dreamland features weekly Monday Composers’ Breakfasts, Taco Tuesdays and Aloha Fridays.

The Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce helps local companies grow their businesses by taking the lead in programs to create a strong local economy and holds several events that directly impact the economic progress of the city.

