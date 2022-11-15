Read full article on original website
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
NHL
What does it take to build a team of fast play and creative thinking?
The Stars are in the middle of a challenging transition, and so far, everything seems to be working pretty well. In getting a new coaching staff and adding some key players, the Stars stated during the off-season that they wanted to be better at scoring goals. At the same time, new bench boss Pete DeBoer said he wanted to build on the defensive structure that has been a hallmark of the franchise for years and didn't want to lose that by being too risky.
NHL
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
NHL
Friday Forecheck: "You Don't Want to Lose Your Belief"
Each Friday on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, we will feature a compendium of news, thoughts and analysis written by contributing writer Bill Meltzer. Here's a look at the club over the current five-game winless streak. After losing in regulation in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers dropped back-to-back weekend home matinee games to the Ottawa Senators (4-1) and Dallas Stars (5-1). After losing 5-4 in an overtime rematch in Columbus this Tuesday, the Flyers battled gamely but were simply overmatched by the powerhouse Bruins (4-1) at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
AEG & CUP NOODLESⓇ Launch Strategic Partnership With The Kings & Reign
Multiyear Agreement Makes the Iconic Japanese Food Brand an Official Partner of both Southern California Hockey Teams. AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand's first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California's professional sports community.
NHL
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES PRACTICE
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action of Wednesday's practice at Amalie Arena. Lindholm and his line are tearing it up as Flames begin six-game road swing. TAMPA - The praise has been well deserved. When Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska took the podium to...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 17, 2022
Golden Knights close out homestand against Coyotes. The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to bounce back as they host the Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. CANNED FOOD...
NHL
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
NHL
Hockey announcer Singh's son dresses up as dad, mimics famous calls
For preschool dress up day, 4-year-old son channels father's signature style. It's just like the regular version of Harnarayan Singh, only smaller. Mohun Jeevan Singh, the four-year-old son of the popular Hockey Night in Canada announcer, dressed up as his old man for his preschool's dress up day. The younger...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Flames 1
Tampa Bay completes an undefeated homestand with Tuesday's victory over the Flames. The Lightning completed a perfect 3-0-0 homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Thursday night. It was Tampa Bay's stars who led the way. The trio of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and all collected multi-point nights...
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
TAMPA - Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net tonight when the Flames face the Lightning. Check out the trios and D-pairings from the pregame warmup:. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis. Blake Coleman - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie. Pairings. Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson. Nikita...
NHL
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
NHL
RECAP: Seven different Red Wings score in 7-4 win over Sharks
Seider scored to break a 4-4 tie with 6:06 remaining in the third period, and the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center. "We wanna finish on a positive way and get as many points...
NHL
Lawless: Pietrangelo at Height of Physical and Mental Game
At 32 and in his 13th NHL season, Alex Pietrangelo finds himself at a physical and mental apex. He's at the height of his powers with a mix of strength, health, maturity and experience combining to make him one of the most effective defensemen in the NHL at both ends of the ice.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Schultz, Jones Lead Kraken OT Win
In the sort of game the Kraken have to win to stay in the playoff hunt this season, Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the night to win in overtime, 3-2. It's the Kraken's first OT victory of the season and backs up a spectacular 28-save night from SEA goalie Martin Jones.
NHL
Devils Face Senators for Saturday Afternoon Game | GAME PREVIEW
In the final game of a three-game road trip, the Devils take on the Senators. The Devils wrap up their road trip in Ottawa against the Senators for a Saturday afternoon game. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. For your game preview, pre-game interviews...
