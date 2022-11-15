November is my favorite month; both of my kids were born in November, so we have lots to celebrate this month and Thanksgiving happens to be our favorite holiday. Now, Halloween is done, we automatically go into planning mode trying to figure out – the menu, who to invite, who will be hosting his year, how to decorate the table, and what to wear for our family portraits. But, let’s pause for a second and think about what Thanksgiving is about. It’s beyond just eating turkey, enjoying a few days, and of course, Black Friday shopping. Thanksgiving should serve as a reminder to show gratitude for what we have in our lives: wonderful friends, family, the food we have on the table, and the jobs we have that fuel our lives living in Orange County – beautiful homes and scenery. Thanksgiving is also about appreciating the diversity around us, we’re lucky to live in Orange County that’s a melting pot, we are surrounded by a variety of cultures and religions.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO