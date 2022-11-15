Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Local Nonprofits Guide: How to Give Back in Miami
This resource is brought to you by The Mom Economy. Our guide to local nonprofits is back! Just in time to make it easier for you all to participate in Give Miami Day this Thursday, November 17th, one of the nation’s biggest 24-hour annual giving events. This guide features...
momcollective.com
Holiday Traditions
Regardless of the holiday our families celebrate, we all have traditions we remember from our childhood. From my memories surrounding the holiday season, it is never about the gift but about the small moments and the people I was surrounded by. As soon as I became a mother, I knew...
momcollective.com
Instilling Thanks In Thanksgiving In Our Children
November is my favorite month; both of my kids were born in November, so we have lots to celebrate this month and Thanksgiving happens to be our favorite holiday. Now, Halloween is done, we automatically go into planning mode trying to figure out – the menu, who to invite, who will be hosting his year, how to decorate the table, and what to wear for our family portraits. But, let’s pause for a second and think about what Thanksgiving is about. It’s beyond just eating turkey, enjoying a few days, and of course, Black Friday shopping. Thanksgiving should serve as a reminder to show gratitude for what we have in our lives: wonderful friends, family, the food we have on the table, and the jobs we have that fuel our lives living in Orange County – beautiful homes and scenery. Thanksgiving is also about appreciating the diversity around us, we’re lucky to live in Orange County that’s a melting pot, we are surrounded by a variety of cultures and religions.
momcollective.com
Thankful Thanksgiving :: Simplifying Holiday Hosting
When I think about Thanksgiving, fragrant smells from the kitchen, the sounds of children’s playful voices, and the warmth of sweaters and fireplaces come to mind. Growing up, the nostalgia surrounding the holidays was different than it is as an adult. Now we are preparing the food and warm homes for our families, extended families, and friends. Hosting Thanksgiving can be a wonderful time to spend with our loved ones, while also filling their bellies with home cooked meals!
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Christmas Lights
Christmas light hunting is something that I have enjoyed every year for as long as I can remember. My family and I would always pile into the car with some fast food (remember the Christmas ornaments that were in Happy Meals quite a while ago?) and go out. We always had two or three mainstays every year, but nothing was more exciting than finding something new to add to our list for the following year! So, now that I have my own family, I’m looking forward to making our own traditions here by finding some Birmingham Christmas lights to add to our mental checklist every year!
momcollective.com
Embracing Holiday Traditions with Our Changing Family
Over the years our family has changed, as all families do. It has grown and lost members and moved around. We’ve tried to adjust our family holiday traditions embracing the changes. Being all together isn’t as straight forward as it once was! The family and extended family is now...
momcollective.com
Festive holiday events across Lansing
This week we got our first snowfall of the season, which brings my holiday spirit to a whole new level! I’m so excited to celebrate the holidays with my kids, as this year they’re both old enough to really enjoy it. So, I’ve compiled this list of festival holiday events across Lansing — a couple that are new to me, and others I’ve been attending for years. Maybe I’ll run into you at one of these!
momcollective.com
World Elf Organization Makes the Christmas Elf Easy for Parents
Want to enjoy the magic of Christmas with your little ones instead of spending the whole time getting stressed out by it? Then I’ve found the best-kept secret to a successful Elfing season….the World Elf Organization Elf kits! World Elf Org makes the Christmas Elf easy for parents so we can enjoy the magic of Christmas too!!
momcollective.com
Words Matter, Choose Wisely
In early October, I spent a long weekend in Truckee, California. While exploring the town, I did what I often do. I found a cute bookstore and wandered around. I love books. I also love impulse purchases at the counter, so in addition to a book I didn’t *need* but had to have, I also bought two stickers and a pen with the phrase “words matter” written on the side (how could I not!?).
Comments / 0