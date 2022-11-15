Read full article on original website
Related
pikecountycourier.com
Food Pantry provides Thanksgiving dinners for record number of families
Holidays can be a difficult time for families on limited incomes. Expectations are high and today’s increasing food prices magnify the problem of putting traditional family meals on the table. The Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County was there to help again on the way to Thanksgiving. Last Friday,...
Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre. The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO. Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the...
Times News
Pantry run by volunteers opens in Monroe
Community Hygiene Pantry, based in Bradford County, opened a new pantry Sunday in Brodheadsville. “With soaring inflation, the cost of basic staples from gas to groceries has increased for everyone,” said Liz Terwilliger of Warren Center, one of the organization’s main organizers. “This includes personal care products. A recent survey of area stores taken by our volunteers indicated in the past year the costs of generic toilet paper, infant and adult diapers and feminine products have increased substantially.”
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
lafayettestudentnews.com
Students ignore barriers as stairs to Easton remain usable
Despite barriers being put in place, students continue to use the stairs linking campus to downtown Easton. According to those who continue to use the stairs, progress on construction appears to be stagnant. “I think it’s still safe, especially living in Ruef or Keefe or South,” one student who wishes...
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
Scranton Tomorrow wants your used coffee pods
SCRANTON, Pa. — Coffee pods have become a convenient way for many of us to start our day with a cup of joe or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon, but what do you do with it once you use it?. "Most people think that even if they put...
WNEP-TV 16
Sweet success for family bakery — On The Pennsylvania Road
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The busiest time of the year for bakeries starts in a few days. Jon Meyer visited one in Lackawanna County that has been in the same family for 110 years. He shows us their recipe for success in this week's trip On The Pennsylvania Road. Take...
thevalleyledger.com
3rd Annual Easton Winter Village returns to Centre Square this Friday for five weekends with more vendor huts, live entertainment, activities, & skating
EASTON, PA – November 16, 2022 – The City of Easton’s newest holiday tradition – The Easton Winter Village presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network – returns this Friday, November 18 for its third year. It will once again take place under the white lights in the trees and beneath the Peace Candle in Centre Square, which has been renovated in time for the event.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been looking for another option for saving money on groceries and household essentials, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Apartment house sustains heavy damage in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A two-alarm fire in a multi-family apartment house in Port Jervis was quickly brought under control by responding departments late Friday morning, but sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage as it initially spread in upstairs and attic areas. Port Jervis Police Department received a call...
WFMZ-TV Online
400 homes evacuated after gasoline spill in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - About 1,000 people have been evacuated from a Bethlehem neighborhood after a gasoline tanker overturned early Thursday. The tanker crashed around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue, police say. It spilled a large amount of gasoline, about 6,000 gallons, said the...
15 affordable Easton homes coming to 7 blighted lots with 1 flexible design plan
Easton is blessed with a booming real estate market, according to the city’s redevelopment authority. Now Easton Redevelopment Authority program manager Michael Brett is tasked with finding ways to make more of the city’s new homes affordable to low- and moderate-income families.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Log House in Waymart
Love the rustic look of a log house but want to live large at the same time? This place has your name on it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For back country, the Poconos are quite urbane and...
Gas tanker truck overturns, fuel spill forces Bethlehem residents to be evacuated
Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes after a gasoline tanker truck overturned spilling thousands of gallons of fuel in the Lehigh Valley.
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
One Flown To Trauma Center As Crews Douse Massive Hunterdon County House Fire (PHOTOS)
One person was airlifted to a trauma center as crews doused a fully-involved house fire in Hunterdon County on Thursday, Nov. 17. (Scroll for photos). The High Bridge Fire Department responded to the blaze on Northwood Drive, the squad said. Initial reports came in around 10 p.m. Firefighters helped the...
Comments / 0