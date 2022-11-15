ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

pikecountycourier.com

Food Pantry provides Thanksgiving dinners for record number of families

Holidays can be a difficult time for families on limited incomes. Expectations are high and today’s increasing food prices magnify the problem of putting traditional family meals on the table. The Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County was there to help again on the way to Thanksgiving. Last Friday,...
MILFORD, PA
Times News

Pantry run by volunteers opens in Monroe

Community Hygiene Pantry, based in Bradford County, opened a new pantry Sunday in Brodheadsville. “With soaring inflation, the cost of basic staples from gas to groceries has increased for everyone,” said Liz Terwilliger of Warren Center, one of the organization’s main organizers. “This includes personal care products. A recent survey of area stores taken by our volunteers indicated in the past year the costs of generic toilet paper, infant and adult diapers and feminine products have increased substantially.”
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Students ignore barriers as stairs to Easton remain usable

Despite barriers being put in place, students continue to use the stairs linking campus to downtown Easton. According to those who continue to use the stairs, progress on construction appears to be stagnant. “I think it’s still safe, especially living in Ruef or Keefe or South,” one student who wishes...
EASTON, PA
PIX11

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
thevalleyledger.com

3rd Annual Easton Winter Village returns to Centre Square this Friday for five weekends with more vendor huts, live entertainment, activities, & skating

EASTON, PA – November 16, 2022 – The City of Easton’s newest holiday tradition – The Easton Winter Village presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network – returns this Friday, November 18 for its third year. It will once again take place under the white lights in the trees and beneath the Peace Candle in Centre Square, which has been renovated in time for the event.
EASTON, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Apartment house sustains heavy damage in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A two-alarm fire in a multi-family apartment house in Port Jervis was quickly brought under control by responding departments late Friday morning, but sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage as it initially spread in upstairs and attic areas. Port Jervis Police Department received a call...
PORT JERVIS, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

400 homes evacuated after gasoline spill in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - About 1,000 people have been evacuated from a Bethlehem neighborhood after a gasoline tanker overturned early Thursday. The tanker crashed around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue, police say. It spilled a large amount of gasoline, about 6,000 gallons, said the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Log House in Waymart

Love the rustic look of a log house but want to live large at the same time? This place has your name on it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For back country, the Poconos are quite urbane and...
WAYMART, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA

