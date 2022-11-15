ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Who Are The Texas State Senate Freshman?

Now that the November elections are over and in the past, we must focus on the future of Texas, which will be determined during the 88th legislative session, which is scheduled to begin on January 10th. The Texas Legislature is a bicameral body composed of a 31-member Senate and a...
Texas judge rules that disarming those under protective orders violates their Second Amendment rights

Find local resources through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For 24/7 assistance, call 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788. A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms — a move that advocates say could have wide-ranging impacts on gun access across the county.
Abbott Flexes His Border Muscles at Biden

After a landslide victory, Governor Greg Abbott is starting his third term the same way he has spent the last year of his second; by accusing President Joe Biden of failing to secure the border and justifying his increasingly expensive boondoggle, Operation Lone Star. This week, he sent a letter to the president.
Former Army Officer, Florida and Texas GOP Officials Conspired with DPS to Locate Migrants for Martha’s Vineyard Flights

What do a former U.S. Army counterintelligence officer, a Florida governor’s chief of staff, Texas Department of Public Safety officers, and a Texas Division of Emergency Management official have in common?. They all gathered along the U.S.-Mexico border to find multiple locations to ensnare migrants for the highly publicized...
Why Were Over 10,000 Texas Midterm Absentee Ballots Rejected?

State voting law changes resulted in more than 10,000 mail-in ballots being rejected in the state’s largest counties in last Tuesday’s midterm election, roughly four percent of votes cast. That number is significantly lower than the count of rejected ballots during the spring primary season, when more than 24,000, or 12 percent, were thrown out. However, this midterm rate of rejection was more than double the number from the 2018 midterm, which occurred before changes to state voting restrictions.
Republicans Rebounded In Some Suburban Counties That Had Been Drifting Blue

For two election cycles, Texas Republicans felt the blue waves lapping at the edges of suburban counties that had long been GOP strongholds. The winning margins for Republicans began to narrow in 2016 when former President Donald Trump was elected. In 2018, counties that hadn’t voted for a Democrat in decades turned out for Beto O’Rourke in his unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The El Paso Democrat also forced Cruz into single-digit wins in ruby red Republican counties.
What’s Next For Gun Rights In Texas?

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term. During his campaign, his main focus was border security and touting Democratic President Joe Biden’s unpopularity in Texas. This begs the question: What is next for Texas? More specifically, what is next for Gun rights?. “Texans have a...
Study: Extreme Heat Responsible For Hundreds Of Deaths In Texas Prisons

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In the dozens of Texas prisons that don’t have air conditioning, new research shows that 13 percent of deaths during the six hottest months every year from 2001 through 2019 were likely due to extreme heat. The study, which was published last week in the academic journal JAMA Network Open, is the first epidemiological evidence that the lack of air conditioning in a large proportion of U.S. prisons is substantially increasing the risk of death for those incarcerated. It also suggests that over 250 Texans lost their lives over the past two decades because of the state’s failure to mitigate indoor heat.
Texas GOP Has Legislative Majority, But Hopes for Key Gains Dashed Despite Huge Effort and Expense

State Republicans narrowly expanded their legislative majorities in the Texas House and Senate this midterm election, but fell short in taking many of the races they targeted to flip. Out-of-state contributions came in heavy in the late stages of the races, especially those in South Texas. But in the end, much of the so-called blue spine, a heavily Democratic stronghold running through the center part of the state, held.
Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters

In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
New Twitter Rules Como To Haunt Texas Officials

Not a day has passed without a new Elon Musk Twitter fiasco, from firing half of the staff to an $8-a-month plan that allows people to be “verified,” which got revoked almost immediately, Musk navigates treading waters with a business that was already struggling. Many businesses, political leaders,...
When It Comes To Women’s Rights, Can We Trust Greg Abbott?

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term. During his campaign, his main focus was border security and touting Democratic President Joe Biden’s unpopularity in Texas. This begs the question: What is next for Texas? More specifically, what is next for women’s rights?. Democratic challenger...
