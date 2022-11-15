COLUMBIA, S.C. – The play of Tennessee’s defense at times this season caused concerns that the struggles with that unit might ultimately cost the Vols some of their biggest objectives this season, but even the most pessimistic among us wouldn’t have seen this disaster coming. A South Carolina offense that did not score a touchdown in a 32-point loss at Florida last week went up and down the field on the Vols in a stunning 63-38 win at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night, a result that knocked fifth-ranked Tennessee out of the College Football Playoff race. In a loss that sours Tennessee’s breakthrough season, this calamity won’t soon be forgotten for a unit that had shown signs of improvement.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO