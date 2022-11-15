Read full article on original website
USC commitment shares funny story about rushing the field
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Judge Collier might have earned himself a new nickname after the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Just wait until special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hears this one. “It was insane, I had to take my shoes off when I ran out there on the field,” he said....
Vols react to Hendon Hooker’s injury in loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee’s brutal loss at South Carolina on Saturday night went from very bad to much worse early in the fourth quarter when star quarterback Hendon Hooker crumpled to the turf at Williams-Brice Stadium. On a speed-option play, Hooker went to cut upfield when the turf under his left leg gave way as he planted and he went down clutching his left knee. Hooker was looked at by the medical training staff and walked gingerly off to the sideline and into the medical tent before heading to the locker room several minutes later as backup Joe Milton III finished the 63-38 loss that knocks the Vols out of the College Football Playoff picture.
WATCH: Beamer, players react to South Carolina's victory over Tennessee
There have been few performances in South Carolina football history that would rival what happened at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) absolutely crushed No. 5 Tennessee to clinch a winning record and snap a three-game losing streak against the Volunteers (9-2, 5-2). Second-year head coach Shane...
Rattler delivers jaw-dropping performance in thumping of Tennessee
It sometimes happens in sports. It’s most noticeable in basketball, sometimes prevalent in baseball, but it was sure on display on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered that zone when he could do no wrong. Nearly every pass he threw was perfect, and he led South Carolina to a 63-38 victory over No. 5 Tennessee.
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's loss to South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.
Hyatt silenced, Smith shows out
Tennessee junior Jalin Hyatt walked in to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night as the likely Biletnikoff Award winner this season as the nation’s top receiver. He walked out still likely to win the award. In the hours spent on the field just a short drive from his home, he looked like just a guy.
After Vols' loss at South Carolina, Heupel says 'this one needs to hurt'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s no way around it. A loss like the one Tennessee suffered Saturday night is going to sting. The fifth-ranked Vols entered their trip to South Carolina with a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They simply needed to win their final two regular-season games. But their chances of competing for a national championship slipped away with their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Turnovers doom Gamecocks in loss to Paladins
South Carolina struggled with turning the ball over and couldn’t overcome a first half run by Furman as it fell 79-60 in its final game of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. The Gamecocks (2-3) turned the ball over 17 times which resulted in 23 points off of turnovers...
247Sports
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss
National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee’s surprising loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes ended in the most unlikely fashion, suffering a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The fifth-ranked Vols fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and trailed by 18 points in the second quarter before rallying to make it 35-31 a little more than five minutes into the second quarter. It was all Gamecocks from there, though, with Spencer Rattler leading a previously-inept offense up and down the field.
Tennessee drops in both top-25 polls after second loss
Tennessee was still smarting from its second loss of the season, a stunning 63-38 defeat at South Carolina as a more than three-touchdown favorite, on Sunday when both of the new top-25 polls were released. The Vols dropped six spots to No. 11 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and tumbled four spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press Poll after the Gamecocks ended their College Football Playoff hopes in humiliating fashion. The CFP rankings come out on Tuesday night and will have an impact on Tennessee’s postseason destination – depending on if the Vols can bounce back next week at Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale.
FINAL: Furman 79 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON - South Carolina will look to salvage one game in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as it takes on Furman on Sunday morning. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. and will be televised on ESPNews with Derek Jones and Perry Clark on the call. The Gamecocks (2-2) are...
Everything Beamer said after the win over Tennessee
South Carolina wrapped up the home 2022 regular season schedule in a huge way as it would upset No. 5 Tennessee by a score of 63-38. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) turned in a masterful performance on offense as they would total 606 yards which included a fantastic night from quarterback Spencer Rattler who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-37 passing.
The 2-4-7: South Carolina embarrasses Tennessee
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker appeared to suffer a significant injury early in the fourth quarter.
FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
JUCO OL enjoys 'electric' official visit to South Carolina
About two weeks after Keyshawn Blackstock picked up an offer from South Carolina, the junior college offensive lineman was on campus for an official visit.
247Sports
