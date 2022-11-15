Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Electronic/photonic chip sandwich pushes boundaries of computing and data transmission efficiency
Engineers at Caltech and the University of Southampton in England have collaboratively designed an electronics chip integrated with a photonics chip (which uses light to transfer data)—creating a cohesive final product capable of transmitting information at ultrahigh speed while generating minimal heat. Though the two-chip sandwich is unlikely to...
techaiapp.com
Asana to lay off 9% of its workforce to improve operating costs
Joining other technology companies that are laying off workers to battle global economic headwinds, work management software provider Asana on Tuesday said it was laying off 9% of its total workforce in order to cut operating expenses. The company’s chief operating officer (COO), Anne Raimondi, took to LinkedIn on Tuesday...
techaiapp.com
Accrete wins contract from Pentagon for AI threat detection software
NEW YORK — Accrete said it won a five-year, multi-million dollar Production Operational Technology software licensing contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for Argus, the company’s threat detecting AI software. The exact contract value and deal terms were not disclosed, but the New York-based company said in...
Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
techaiapp.com
Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes
Several parts of the world, at this point, are studying the blockchain technology in order to harness its potential across industries. In a latest development, the lawmakers in Abu Dhabi have decided to use the blockchain technology to make commercial judicial processes more efficient. The blockchain-powered digitisation is expected to allow courts and involved parties to access commercial judgments instantly, that would simplify and ease judicial processes for international trade and commerce.
techaiapp.com
Apple Could Be Developing Its Own Metaverse Platform – Metaverse Bitcoin News
Tech and communications giant Apple might be developing its own metaverse, recently posting several job offerings in the fields of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). One of the job listings calls explicitly for engineers experienced in the development of a “3D mixed-reality world,” for the Technology Development Group, the virtual reality division of the company.
techaiapp.com
Vehicle architectures challenge radar systems
Multiple radar modules are needed to move to Level 4 autonomous driving, but how the radar data is handled depends on the vehicle’s architecture. Modern communications and sensing technologies have revolutionized the way cars are designed. To increase safety and move toward autonomous driving (AD), new vehicles must include systems that can interact with their surroundings, infrastructure, or other traffic participants to detect possible sources of danger. Therefore, automotive sensors, such as radar and LiDAR, are key to improving road traffic safety and reaching high levels of autonomous driving. Their use will help reduce the number of traffic accidents and deaths on the roads worldwide, with the final objective set by Vision 0: zero deaths in traffic accidents by 2050.
techaiapp.com
Cryptopunks Climb Past Bored Ape NFT Floor Values Amid Crypto Market Carnage – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
During the last five days, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) stemming from the Cryptopunks NFT collection have surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in terms of floor value. Statistics over the last ten days show the floor value of Cryptopunks NFTs remained above the 60 ether zone, while BAYC-based NFT floor values dropped below the 60 ether range.
techaiapp.com
Datadobi StorageMAP 6.3 allows companies to manage more of their unstructured data
Datadobi has enhanced its multi-vendor, multi-cloud unstructured data management platform StorageMAP. The 6.3 release introduces the ability to copy network-attached storage (NAS) data to any S3-compatible object storage system. The new file-to-object copy functionality adds to StorageMAP’s ability to help IT leaders archive, pipeline, and replicate file data to S3....
China, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting
BEIJING (AP) — The defense chiefs of rival powers China and the U.S. will both attend next week’s expanded meeting of Southeast Asian security ministers in Cambodia, though it’s unclear whether they would meet face to face. China’s Defense Ministry said Gen. Wei Fenghe will attend the...
techaiapp.com
People Are Still ‘Bullish’ About FTT and CEL, 2 Tokens Backed by Bankrupt Crypto Businesses – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
Despite the recent collapse and the exchange filing for bankruptcy protection, crypto traders are still paying more than a U.S. dollar for FTX’s FTT token on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. FTT was once a top-30 crypto asset, and now the token has no rank on specific coin market aggregation sites due to locked FTT tokens entering circulation following the FTX bankruptcy filing.
techaiapp.com
Former FTX CEO SBF Faces Possibility of Extradition to US for Questioning
Amidst speculation over Sam Bankman-Fried’s whereabouts, the authorities are mulling over extraditing the former CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX, back to the United States. According to the latest Bloomberg report, law-enforcement officials in the US and Bahamas have been engaged in talks over SBF as they investigate...
techaiapp.com
Chainlink (LINK) Stays Strong Amidst Market Uncertainty
Chainlink (LINK), the leading oracle network, normally performs on the day following the market downturn. LINK has experienced a 1.58% increase in the last 24 hours, trading at $6.22. Overall, LINK has recorded over 12% loss in the weekly chart. The token had surged higher in the day, reaching a local high of $6.38 before retracting.
techaiapp.com
Researchers develop software package for isotropic reconstruction for electron tomography with deep learning
In a study published in Nature Communication, a team led by Prof. Bi Guoqiang from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with collaborators from the United States, developed a software package named IsoNet for the isotropic reconstruction in cryogenic electron tomography (cryoET). Their work effectively solved the intrinsic “missing-wedge” problem and low signal-to-noise ratio problems in cryoET.
techaiapp.com
FTX Creditors May Number Over 1 Million, Crypto Exchange’s Bankruptcy Filings Show
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX outlined a “severe liquidity crisis” in US bankruptcy filings, which said the group could have more than 1 million creditors, as regulators opened probes and the crypto pain spread with the Wall Street Journal reporting BlockFi was planning layoffs and a possible bankruptcy filing. FTX’s late Monday filing to a US bankruptcy court said it was in contact with dozens of global regulators and had appointed five new independent directors at each of its main companies, including its sibling trading firm Alameda Research.
techaiapp.com
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Undermines Market Downtrends
As calls for self-custody rage on, Trust Wallet Token has enjoyed unprecedented surges in the past week. On TWT’s week-on-week chart, the token has amassed over 90% gains. This comes as FTX’s debacle unfolds and traders grow wary of centralized exchanges. Furthermore, Binance’s CEO endorsed Trust Wallet in a recent tweet, resulting in more interest in the token. While several Redditors mentioned that Binance owning Trust Wallet was a turn-off, it didn’t stop the token from soaring.
techaiapp.com
What Are Utility NFTs: Here’s What We Know
The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has seen major ups and downs this year, after the crypto markets plummeted severely and NFT marketplaces recorded losses. Amid dropping sales values, the popularity of utility NFTs seems to have become quite the topic of discussion. Essentially, utility NFTs have a value that goes beyond them just being digital collectibles. These virtual pieces come with special use cases, that gives its owners advantages in the virtual world. Supported on the blockchain system, NFTs can be inspired by art, games, or products among others.
techaiapp.com
Consultancy Uncovers Best Altcoins To Profit From FTX Collapse
Eight, a cryptocurrency consultancy founded by Michaël van de Poppe in 2018, has uncovered the best altcoins that can benefit from FTX’s demise. According to analysts, recent events are promoting a narrative that is strongly associated with decentralization. Following the FTX news, leading hardware wallet manufacturer Trezor and...
techaiapp.com
Why Macs and iPhones should avoid installing ‘orphan’ apps
There are many reasons any business with a connected fleet of tech products needs robust security policies in place. But the need to protect the enterprise against vulnerabilities inherited with third-party software must be among the biggest motivators. While I shouldn’t need to convince Computerworld readers to keep things locked down, I want to reprise two recent reports to reinforce the warning.
techaiapp.com
Ila Fiete wins Swartz Prize for Theoretical and Computational Neuroscience | MIT News
The Society for Neuroscience (SfN) has awarded the Swartz Prize for Theoretical and Computational Neuroscience to Ila Fiete, professor in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, associate member of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research, and director of the K. Lisa Yang Integrative Computational Neuroscience Center. The SfN, the world’s largest neuroscience organization, announced that Fiete received the prize for her breakthrough research modeling hippocampal grid cells, a component of the navigational system of the mammalian brain.
Comments / 0