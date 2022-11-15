Multiple radar modules are needed to move to Level 4 autonomous driving, but how the radar data is handled depends on the vehicle’s architecture. Modern communications and sensing technologies have revolutionized the way cars are designed. To increase safety and move toward autonomous driving (AD), new vehicles must include systems that can interact with their surroundings, infrastructure, or other traffic participants to detect possible sources of danger. Therefore, automotive sensors, such as radar and LiDAR, are key to improving road traffic safety and reaching high levels of autonomous driving. Their use will help reduce the number of traffic accidents and deaths on the roads worldwide, with the final objective set by Vision 0: zero deaths in traffic accidents by 2050.

2 DAYS AGO