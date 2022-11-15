Read full article on original website
Stepping into History in Bisbee, Arizona
Winding through the labyrinth of staircases and side streets, you are bound to find a lot to feast your eyes on in Bisbee. From colorful murals to historic buildings, there are so many hidden gems to discover. Vibrant murals, rich history, and stunning surroundings are the crown jewels to the...
Sierra Vista Mayor-elect says he’ll serve all SV residents
He’s the first African American elected as a mayor in Cochise County, but Mayor Elect Clea McCaa wants to look past race and service everyone in Sierra Vista.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
The board overseeing an Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: One dead, another injured in ‘unprovoked’ shooting at Whetstone business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect in what they call an “unprovoked” shooting that took place in Whetstone on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14. Authorities say they were called around 5:15 p.m. to Desert RV, located on Redwing Lane,...
KOLD-TV
Two dead in Sierra Vista crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
Former Owner of Local Restaurant Arrested
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that local resident Robert Cunningham was arrested last week near the international border. Cunningham is the former owner of Cunningham’s Ranch House Restaurant, located in Sonoita, that burned down on May 11, 2017. At the time of the fire, Fire Department...
