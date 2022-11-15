ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stepping into History in Bisbee, Arizona

Winding through the labyrinth of staircases and side streets, you are bound to find a lot to feast your eyes on in Bisbee. From colorful murals to historic buildings, there are so many hidden gems to discover. Vibrant murals, rich history, and stunning surroundings are the crown jewels to the...
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
Two dead in Sierra Vista crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
