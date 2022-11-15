ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia

By PAUL J. WEBER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNLGk_0jC1SdCl00

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection .

He did not say how many migrants were on board or whether more than one busload was sent. But in a shift, Abbott said a “first bus” was due to arrive Wednesday, publicly offering some advanced notice of an arrival following criticism over buses that suddenly turned up in New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Texas has transported more than 13,000 migrants to those cities since April. Abbott has sent the buses to Democratic-led cities as a way to maximize exposure over what he says is inaction by the Biden administration over high numbers of migrants crossing on the southern border.

Critics have waved off the buses as a political stunt, but voters rewarded Abbott last week with a record-tying third term as Texas governor in his race against Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Abbott made a series of hardline immigration measures the centerpiece of his campaign.

Nearly 6 in 10 voters favored Abbott's decision to send migrants to northern cities, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of almost 3,400 voters.

In a statement announcing the bus trips to Philadelphia, Abbott's office said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney “has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas’ list of drop-off locations."

Kenney said he would greet the arrivals with “dignity and respect” and condemned Abbott’s actions.

“It is truly disgusting to hear today that Governor Abbott and his Administration continue to implement their purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families — including women and children — as pawns to shamelessly push his warped political agenda,” he said in a statement.

Kenney said the city had been working with more than a dozen local organizations to provide the migrants with shelter space, emergency health screening, food, water, language interpretation and more. Some will likely make their way to other states: Kinney said that according to the local organizations, only three migrants reported that Pennsylvania was their final destination while others reportedly plan to head to places such as New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts.

Arizona and Florida have also sent migrants to northern U.S. cities.

___

Associated Press writer Ron Todt in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas Airport

Migrants in El Paso International AirportScreenshot from New York Times. A month ago, this Texas city stopped its busing program sending migrants to New York City. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and the city is waiting to receive funds to reimburse them for sending migrants to the Big Apple.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas sends 300th bus of immigrants to Chicago

The 300th bus of immigrants left Texas for the Windy City, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced Thursday. “The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border,” Abbott tweeted.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sick Child Among Migrants Bussed to Philadelphia by Texas Governor

A sick 10-year-old girl needed treatment after she was put on a bus with other Texas migrants and sent to Philadelphia on Wednesday, a local lawmaker said. The unnamed girl was suffering from dehydration and had a high fever before she was taken to hospital. “It’s one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever [on the bus],” Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym said. “It’s a terrible situation.” The vehicle carrying 28 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic arrived in Philly before dawn Wednesday, the day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Philadelphia would be the next Democratic-led city he used in his migrant bus stunt.Read it at Associated Press
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Two Planes Collide as Spectators Watch in Horror at Dallas Airshow

Two planes crashed into each other mid-air Saturday during a Dallas air show that was packed with families marking Veterans Day weekend, with both planes plummeting to the ground in a fiery explosion, video footage shows. Six people who were aboard the planes are feared to have died, ABC reported.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Beast

Virginia Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Told Boyfriend ‘I Feel Drugged’

“I’m literally in pain and pacing around the apartment,” Kandace Florence texted her boyfriend in the early hours of Oct. 30. “I’m shaking.”. The pair were thousands of miles apart, with the 28-year-old Florence staying in an Airbnb in Mexico City with two friends, Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall. The trio would be found dead hours after the unnerving messages were sent to Victor Day. On Thursday, the travelers’ deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a post-mortem analysis obtained by the Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Convicted Texas Mom Slayer Executed

A Texas inmate was executed on November 9 for the murder of his mother nearly two decades ago. The execution of Tracy Beatty took place in the evening via lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His last words addressed his wife, “Yes, I just want to thank …...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son

A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the February 2005 deaths of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in nearby Denton County.Barbee’s attorneys have asked the U.S....
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’: The Army Soldier Whose Brutal Murder Became a Rally Cry

Vanessa Guillén was an accomplished, athletic, hard-working ,and ambitious young woman when, following her graduation from high school, she enlisted in the army. Though her mother Gloria didn’t want her to embark on that path, Vanessa had dreamed of military service for her entire life, and by all accounts she was supremely cut out for it. Yet upon being stationed at Texas’ Fort Hood—one of the U.S.’s largest bases—Vanessa started to change, losing weight and developing insomnia. Something was wrong, and it culminated on April 22, 2020, when the 20-year-old soldier suddenly vanished.Director Christy Wegener’s Netflix documentary I Am Vanessa...
TEXAS STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
109K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy