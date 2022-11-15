ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, ID

Homedale's 'The Fence Store' destroyed by arson, Idaho State Police say

HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Fence Store caught fire Thursday morning in Homedale and suffered "significant damage," according to the Idaho State Fire Marshall. The Fire Marshall received a call at 5:06 a.m. The Fire Marshall told KTVB they cannot discuss the specific evidence, but adds the scene is clearly...
HOMEDALE, ID
Fruitland woman charged in Vaughan disappearance

A Fruitland woman has been charged in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who went missing on July 27, 2021.  Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 11 after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redwing Street in Fruitland, just minutes away from the Vaughan family’s home.
FRUITLAND, ID
Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy

(NewsNation) — Police have made an arrest in the case of an Idaho toddler who vanished last year. The Fruitland Police Department announced Sarah Wondra, 35, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the case. Police said they had received a tip that the body of Michael Vaughan, 5 years old when he went missing, could be found in the backyard of Wondra’s home. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to report his death.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan posted TikTok in front of his missing poster months after he vanished- while cops continue to dig up her backyard in search for remains

A woman arrested this week in connection to the disappearance of an Idaho boy can be seen in front of a fridge displaying a poster of the missing child just months after he vanished, newly revealed TikToks show. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Monday and charged with failure to...
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho issues death warrant to inmate in killing of gold prospectors but can’t find lethal injection drugs

Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them.
KUNA, ID
Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial. Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are being tried together as co-conspirators in the killings of children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.
BOISE, ID
Idaho attorney general warns of tax scam mailers

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad. According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.
IDAHO STATE
Woman appears in court for failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy

FRUITLAND (Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
FRUITLAND, ID
Arrest Made in Disappearance of Fruitland Boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-West Idaho authorities arrested a woman Monday in connection with the missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughn. Multiple Idaho news outlets, including KTVB, are reporting 35-year-old Sarah Wondra was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail on a charge of failure to report a death. The Fruitland Police Chief tells KTVB that investigators began searching the backyard of a house with a backhoe on Saturday after they had gotten a tip from someone who lives at the home with the suspect. At this time police have not said if any remains of the now 6-year-old Vaughan have been found. The young boy went missing in July of 2021 from his neighborhood without any trace. Multiple search efforts and assistance from the FBI resulted in the past year with numerous tips from across the country. At the time Vaughan, also known as "monkey," was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. July 27, near Southwest 9th Street. More information to come...
FRUITLAND, ID
Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains

FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
FRUITLAND, ID
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

