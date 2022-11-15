Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
jcitytimes.com
Local Group Slams Mayor on “Double Dipping” by Allies
A local group is taking aim at the mayor and members of his administration and allied council members who hold jobs with both Jersey City and Hudson County, a practice commonly known as “double dipping.”. “It wasn’t too long ago when then-councilman Steven Fulop led the charge in Jersey...
paramuspost.com
The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office
HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
hudsoncountyview.com
Civic JC takes aim at Fulop over Jersey City political allies who are also employed by county
Civic JC is taking aim at Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop over political allies who are also employed by the Hudson County government, pointing out that he was against double dipping when he was the Ward E councilman. In documents obtained via Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests, Civic JC...
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
Forum in Kearny raises awareness of dangers of planned NJ Transit gas-burning power plant
Amid the ongoing climate crisis, environmental activism is undoubtedly on the rise in Hudson County, and the battle against the planned NJ Transit power plant in Kearny continues. Kearny Mayor Alberto Santos joined public health experts, local residents and environmentalists at a forum on Monday evening, November 14 to raise...
Union County NJ Bans Guns
Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
Critic knocks Jersey City mayor for failing to keep ‘double-dippers’ out of his administration
A vocal critic of the Jersey City mayor is again asking him to fulfill a 14-year-old campaign promise of keeping “double-dippers” — people with multiple taxpayer-funded jobs — out of his administration. Esther Wintner, president of the local good-government group CivicJC and a former city council...
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)
1 million sq ft renovation will generate 2.5K jobs and over $1.9B in wagesMorristown Minute. 1 Million Sq Ft, State-of-The-art Terminal With 33 Gates Represents Largest Design-build Project in New Jersey History; Will Generate 2.5K Jobs and More Than $1.9B in Wages.
jerseydigs.com
Historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth Sells for $6.2M
The historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth, Union County, New Jersey, was recently sold for $6,200,000. Located at 323 North Broad Street, the property is a high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space. The ten-story tower was built in 1927 as a premier banquet hall and hotel tower before being converted into subsidized housing and retail space in the 1990s.
Newark school district gives itself high grades on state-required self-evaluation
In 2017, Newark’s evaluation was vital in the state’s decision to return local control to the school district. Newark Public Schools gave itself high marks in this year’s self-evaluation required by the New Jersey Department of Education to measure performance, state support, and oversight, if any, over local districts.
hobokengirl.com
Where to Bring Visitors for the Holidays in the Hudson County Area
The holiday season is a great time for friends and family from out of town to come visit the Hoboken and Jersey City area. With its proximity to New York City, there is an abundance of activities and holiday must-sees within a short distance — from seeing the Rockefeller Christmas tree to window shopping on Washington Street. Once a visitor’s plans to come visit are solidified, it can be overwhelming to come up with ideas of what to do during their stay. What might seem mundane and run-of-the-mill to us may be exciting and noteworthy to those just passing through. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of places to bring your out-of-town visitors during the holiday season. Read on for some local holiday activity ideas in the Hudson County area.
hudsontv.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
Tenants demand better security after man tries to set Newark complex on fire
Tenant Ed Pittman says there is a lack of security, especially at a back door to the building.
Nine students from Edison, Woodbridge named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named seven Edison students and two Woodbridge students to its 2023 Scholars class. Emelin Almanzar, Reva Amritkar, Liv Chung, Sriya Ghankot, Supraj Gunda, Atharva Inamdar, Devam Mondal, Anas Owais, and Diya Shah are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
New Jersey warned to stop trying to make road signs funny
The signs included snarky slogans like, “Slow down — this ain’t Thunder Road,” “Nice car — did it come with a turn signal?” and “Get your head out of your apps.”
Montclair Principal Removed Over Controversial Video Reinstated, Lawyer Says
A state arbitrator has ruled that a Montclair middle school principal fired over a Zoom video he played for teachers can return to his job, his lawyer tells various news outlets. Joseph Putrino, the former Renaissance at Rand principal, was put on administrative leave in 2020 when he apparently played...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken council designates area in 1st Ward that includes police station a redevelopment zone
The Hoboken City Council voted to designate an area in the 1st Ward that includes the police station as a redevelopment zone at Monday evening’s meeting. “It seems simple enough, but it’s not: it’s a big step that many of my neighbors in Ward 1 don’t even know about what could happen. The only warning we had about this was Friday when the agenda was released,” said resident Paul Presinzano, who added that even the people who usually attend council meetings were probably not expecting a Monday session.
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
