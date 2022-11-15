ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Local Group Slams Mayor on “Double Dipping” by Allies

A local group is taking aim at the mayor and members of his administration and allied council members who hold jobs with both Jersey City and Hudson County, a practice commonly known as “double dipping.”. “It wasn’t too long ago when then-councilman Steven Fulop led the charge in Jersey...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office

HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Union County NJ Bans Guns

Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth Sells for $6.2M

The historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth, Union County, New Jersey, was recently sold for $6,200,000. Located at 323 North Broad Street, the property is a high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space. The ten-story tower was built in 1927 as a premier banquet hall and hotel tower before being converted into subsidized housing and retail space in the 1990s.
ELIZABETH, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Where to Bring Visitors for the Holidays in the Hudson County Area

The holiday season is a great time for friends and family from out of town to come visit the Hoboken and Jersey City area. With its proximity to New York City, there is an abundance of activities and holiday must-sees within a short distance — from seeing the Rockefeller Christmas tree to window shopping on Washington Street. Once a visitor’s plans to come visit are solidified, it can be overwhelming to come up with ideas of what to do during their stay. What might seem mundane and run-of-the-mill to us may be exciting and noteworthy to those just passing through. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of places to bring your out-of-town visitors during the holiday season. Read on for some local holiday activity ideas in the Hudson County area.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters

A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken council designates area in 1st Ward that includes police station a redevelopment zone

The Hoboken City Council voted to designate an area in the 1st Ward that includes the police station as a redevelopment zone at Monday evening’s meeting. “It seems simple enough, but it’s not: it’s a big step that many of my neighbors in Ward 1 don’t even know about what could happen. The only warning we had about this was Friday when the agenda was released,” said resident Paul Presinzano, who added that even the people who usually attend council meetings were probably not expecting a Monday session.
HOBOKEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is

Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
KEARNY, NJ

