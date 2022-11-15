ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

graveyardrumblers
2d ago

This is what happens when you outsource important things like energy production to beureacrats instead of engineers... the beureacrat's only function is to make themselves look good.

Reply
15
competition is good
2d ago

Windmills have a long way to go to be productive… every single person I know that put them up has now tore them down… Anything is profitable when subsidize 75% by the government

Reply(3)
11
Trooper28
2d ago

The whole green energy business is overhyped and under delivered. It’s a scam.

Reply
25
