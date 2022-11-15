ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Babylon: La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s new film called ‘strange’, ‘debauched’ and ‘a flaming hot mess’

By Jacob Stolworthy
msn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Variety

Producer Lamia Chraibi Unveils New Projects, Talks Morocco’s Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

MARRAKECH – One of Morocco’s highest-profile female producers has got her hands full with a slew of new projects. Lamia Chraibi (“Mimosas,” “Jahilya”) of the Casablanca-based production shingle Laprod has revealed a dull new production slate to Variety that she is working on beyond her current focus, the production “Thank You Satan” directed by Morocco’s Hicham Lasri (“Cruelty Free”).   Previously called “Happy Lovers,” the dark comedy is about a penniless novelist who plans to assassinate a famous author that has been issued a fatwa. He wants to use the money to buy his wife and new children a place in the sun. “It will...
msn.com

Guardians of the Galaxy boss responds to holiday special theory

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has debunked a fan theory regarding the upcoming Marvel Holiday Special. Ahead of the release of the Guardians Holiday Special, one Twitter user claimed that the film would include a post credit scene introducing the Silver Surfer to the MCU, writing: "#GOTGholidayspecial @JamesGunn the guardians of the Galaxy holiday special was truly wonderful and will become repeat viewing every holiday season!! Also make sure to watch the post credit scene for a silver surprise!!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy