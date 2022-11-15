Read full article on original website
Related
The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star John Aniston
Iconic soap opera star John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his work on "Days of Our Lives," where he debuted as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. As People notes, Aniston continued to work on the Peacock sudser until his death. In fact, the actor was featured in the Friday, November 11 episode. During Aniston's extensive career, he also enjoyed roles on high-profile television shows such as "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Gilmore Girls," and "The West Wing," among many others (via IMDb).
AdWeek
Days of Our Lives Star John Aniston Dies; Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis to Stream Dec. 26 on Peacock
John Aniston, the actor who played the villainous Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, passed away this past weekend. Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday. In a statement to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
John Aniston Dies: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor, Father Of Jennifer Aniston Was 89
John Aniston, the veteran soap actor best known in the daytime world for his long-running role of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, and, in his personal life as the father of TV superstar Jennifer Aniston, died Nov. 11. He was 89. A cause of death has not been...
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday. Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
Christina Applegate Was Barefoot at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Because of Her MS
Ahead of the premiere of Dead to Me’s final season, Christina Applegate was honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 14, with plenty of support by her side. Applegate was accompanied by her Married with… Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, plus Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman from the Netflix hit.
tvinsider.com
Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Following MS Diagnosis at Walk of Fame Ceremony (VIDEO)
Christina Applegate had some sweet support during her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2021. The actress, who is set to appear in the third and final season of Netflix‘s Dead to Me, releasing Thursday, November 17, was joined by several of her colleagues, both old and new, for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 14.
EW.com
Christina Applegate has Married… With Children reunion in first public appearance since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate reunited with her Married… With Children costars Katey Sagal and David Faustino on Monday while accepting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sagal and Faustino, who played Applegate's TV mom and brother, Peggy and Bud, on the beloved sitcom, both made heartfelt speeches on the Emmy-winning actress' behalf.
Lauralee Bell is back as Christine on The Young and the Restless
Lauralee Bell returns to The Young and the RestlessSoaps.com screenshot. Fans enjoy Lauralee Bell returning to The Young and the Restless. Thursday on The Young and the Restlessfan favorite Lauralee Bell returned to Genoa City as Christine Cricket Blair to assist Mariah Copeland (Cameron Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbank) in adopting a child. Christine located a mother who wants to give her baby up for adoption and "Messsa" or Terriah" are considering this option. They are waiting on the mother to respond with whether or not she will choose them as adoptive parents.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street is bringing in Jacob Hay's dad Damon
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Shameless's Ciaran Griffiths is joining Coronation Street to play Jacob Hay's dad Damon. The soap has confirmed that Jacob and Amy Barlow can expect big trouble when Damon turns up on the cobbles to reconcile with his son. Jacob has been determined to straighten out his...
Criss Angel teaches celebrities his award-winning illusions
Criss Angel has been blowing our minds with illusions and magic tricks for decades. In his new star-studded competition series “Cris Angel’s Magic with the Stars,” the so-called Mind Freak seems to teach some celebs his many secrets. Among the stars are Corbin Bleu, Ginuwine, Flava Flav, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis and more. “I’m […]
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
msn.com
Jason Momoa's Netflix movie Slumberland is a convoluted and dull fantasy
"Don't judge, at least it's original," Jason Momoa's Flip says during Slumberland, almost acting as a pre-emptive defence of the new Netflix fantasy movie because, on the surface at least, it does feel original compared to something like The School for Good and Evil. It might be based on Winsor...
msn.com
'America's Got Talent' fan favorite Roslyn Singleton dead at 39: 'Now we celebrate her legacy'
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on "America's Got Talent," has died at age 39 from brain cancer. Her husband, Ray, confirmed Roslyn’s passing in an Instagram post. Singleton died on Tuesday after several treatments for brain cancer. "WELL DONE!!" Ray began. "Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping...
Kristen Bell Says a "Properly Dysfunctional Person" Lives Inside Her Head
In her new movie "The People We Hate at the Wedding," Kristen Bell plays a character who's a major mess. Alice is having an affair with her married boss, she refuses to settle down, and she's working a job she hates. It's quite different from where Bell finds herself — married, with two kids and a thriving career. But she tells POPSUGAR it still wasn't a stretch to get into her character's mindset.
msn.com
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome their second child
Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt are now a family of four. The Hills star revealed on Snapchat from her hospital bed that she and her husband welcomed their second baby boy on Thursday. Heidi did not reveal the name of their newborn. "I was screaming in the hospital....
msn.com
Mariah Carey loses bid for Queen of Christmas trademark
Mariah Carey’s application to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas” has been denied. The US Patent and Trademark Office ruled on Tuesday the All I Want for Christmas is You singer would not be granted permission to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas”. Carey’s company...
