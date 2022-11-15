ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star John Aniston

Iconic soap opera star John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his work on "Days of Our Lives," where he debuted as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. As People notes, Aniston continued to work on the Peacock sudser until his death. In fact, the actor was featured in the Friday, November 11 episode. During Aniston's extensive career, he also enjoyed roles on high-profile television shows such as "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Gilmore Girls," and "The West Wing," among many others (via IMDb).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
People

Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'

John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood.  The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday.  Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
tvinsider.com

Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Following MS Diagnosis at Walk of Fame Ceremony (VIDEO)

Christina Applegate had some sweet support during her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2021. The actress, who is set to appear in the third and final season of Netflix‘s Dead to Me, releasing Thursday, November 17, was joined by several of her colleagues, both old and new, for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 14.
Cheryl E Preston

Lauralee Bell is back as Christine on The Young and the Restless

Lauralee Bell returns to The Young and the RestlessSoaps.com screenshot. Fans enjoy Lauralee Bell returning to The Young and the Restless. Thursday on The Young and the Restlessfan favorite Lauralee Bell returned to Genoa City as Christine Cricket Blair to assist Mariah Copeland (Cameron Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbank) in adopting a child. Christine located a mother who wants to give her baby up for adoption and "Messsa" or Terriah" are considering this option. They are waiting on the mother to respond with whether or not she will choose them as adoptive parents.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street is bringing in Jacob Hay's dad Damon

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Shameless's Ciaran Griffiths is joining Coronation Street to play Jacob Hay's dad Damon. The soap has confirmed that Jacob and Amy Barlow can expect big trouble when Damon turns up on the cobbles to reconcile with his son. Jacob has been determined to straighten out his...
KTLA

Criss Angel teaches celebrities his award-winning illusions

Criss Angel has been blowing our minds with illusions and magic tricks for decades. In his new star-studded competition series “Cris Angel’s Magic with the Stars,” the so-called Mind Freak seems to teach some celebs his many secrets. Among the stars are Corbin Bleu, Ginuwine, Flava Flav, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis and more. “I’m […]
msn.com

Jason Momoa's Netflix movie Slumberland is a convoluted and dull fantasy

"Don't judge, at least it's original," Jason Momoa's Flip says during Slumberland, almost acting as a pre-emptive defence of the new Netflix fantasy movie because, on the surface at least, it does feel original compared to something like The School for Good and Evil. It might be based on Winsor...
POPSUGAR

Kristen Bell Says a "Properly Dysfunctional Person" Lives Inside Her Head

In her new movie "The People We Hate at the Wedding," Kristen Bell plays a character who's a major mess. Alice is having an affair with her married boss, she refuses to settle down, and she's working a job she hates. It's quite different from where Bell finds herself — married, with two kids and a thriving career. But she tells POPSUGAR it still wasn't a stretch to get into her character's mindset.
msn.com

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome their second child

Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt are now a family of four. The Hills star revealed on Snapchat from her hospital bed that she and her husband welcomed their second baby boy on Thursday. Heidi did not reveal the name of their newborn. "I was screaming in the hospital....
msn.com

Mariah Carey loses bid for Queen of Christmas trademark

Mariah Carey’s application to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas” has been denied. The US Patent and Trademark Office ruled on Tuesday the All I Want for Christmas is You singer would not be granted permission to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas”. Carey’s company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy