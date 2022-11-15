Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Peyton Williams comes up big in unexpected situation
South Carolina freshman safety Peyton Williams did so little this season that he didn’t even have a line in the school’s game notes. Having only played in one game, which came in mop up time against S.C. State earlier this season, Williams hardly had any action. He wasn’t even getting special teams snaps for the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) this season, but second-year head coach Shane Beamer had a few defensive backs on standby in case of emergency.
Vols react to Hendon Hooker’s injury in loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee’s brutal loss at South Carolina on Saturday night went from very bad to much worse early in the fourth quarter when star quarterback Hendon Hooker crumpled to the turf at Williams-Brice Stadium. On a speed-option play, Hooker went to cut upfield when the turf under his left leg gave way as he planted and he went down clutching his left knee. Hooker was looked at by the medical training staff and walked gingerly off to the sideline and into the medical tent before heading to the locker room several minutes later as backup Joe Milton III finished the 63-38 loss that knocks the Vols out of the College Football Playoff picture.
After Vols' loss at South Carolina, Heupel says 'this one needs to hurt'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s no way around it. A loss like the one Tennessee suffered Saturday night is going to sting. The fifth-ranked Vols entered their trip to South Carolina with a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They simply needed to win their final two regular-season games. But their chances of competing for a national championship slipped away with their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Spencer Rattler, Shane Beamer react to 'favorite game of all-time' after beating Tennessee
It all came together for Spencer Rattler, Shane Beamer and South Carolina during Saturday night's 63-38 upset win over Tennessee. Rattler threw for a school-record six touchdown passes as the Gamecocks eclipsed 600 yards of total offense and snapped a three-game losing streak to the Volunteers. "I can't even explain...
247Sports
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss
National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
Rattler delivers jaw-dropping performance in thumping of Tennessee
It sometimes happens in sports. It’s most noticeable in basketball, sometimes prevalent in baseball, but it was sure on display on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered that zone when he could do no wrong. Nearly every pass he threw was perfect, and he led South Carolina to a 63-38 victory over No. 5 Tennessee.
Everything Beamer said after the win over Tennessee
South Carolina wrapped up the home 2022 regular season schedule in a huge way as it would upset No. 5 Tennessee by a score of 63-38. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) turned in a masterful performance on offense as they would total 606 yards which included a fantastic night from quarterback Spencer Rattler who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-37 passing.
Vols could find no answers during defensive calamity
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The play of Tennessee’s defense at times this season caused concerns that the struggles with that unit might ultimately cost the Vols some of their biggest objectives this season, but even the most pessimistic among us wouldn’t have seen this disaster coming. A South Carolina offense that did not score a touchdown in a 32-point loss at Florida last week went up and down the field on the Vols in a stunning 63-38 win at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night, a result that knocked fifth-ranked Tennessee out of the College Football Playoff race. In a loss that sours Tennessee’s breakthrough season, this calamity won’t soon be forgotten for a unit that had shown signs of improvement.
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee’s surprising loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes ended in the most unlikely fashion, suffering a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The fifth-ranked Vols fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and trailed by 18 points in the second quarter before rallying to make it 35-31 a little more than five minutes into the second quarter. It was all Gamecocks from there, though, with Spencer Rattler leading a previously-inept offense up and down the field.
Hyatt silenced, Smith shows out
Tennessee junior Jalin Hyatt walked in to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night as the likely Biletnikoff Award winner this season as the nation’s top receiver. He walked out still likely to win the award. In the hours spent on the field just a short drive from his home, he looked like just a guy.
SEC Football Final analysts break down South Carolina's win over Tennessee
South Carolina shocked the college football world on Saturday night absolutely dismantling Tennessee by a 63-38 score at Williams-Brice Stadium. Unsurprisingly, none of the analysts on ESPN College GameDay or SEC Nation had the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) winning against the fifth-ranked Volunteers (9-2, 5-2). The Gamecocks were the lead story...
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's loss to South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.
FINAL: Furman 79 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON - South Carolina will look to salvage one game in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as it takes on Furman on Sunday morning. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. and will be televised on ESPNews with Derek Jones and Perry Clark on the call. The Gamecocks (2-2) are...
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
Bradford announces top four
Four-star quarterback Jayden Bradford announced a top four on Thursday and the South Carolina Gamecocks were included. Louisville, N.C. State and Penn State were also included on Bradford’s list. According to the 247Sports Composite, Bradford is the No. 9-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024. Bradford transferred to IMG...
