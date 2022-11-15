ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Savannah Chrisley Offers Inspiring Words About Experiencing 'Things That Have Shook You' Days Before Parents' Sentencing

With her parents' sentencing mere days away, Savannah Chrisley is looking for some inspiration. The famous daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley took to Instagram to share an inspiring quote about going through tough situations that others are not aware of after her parents were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States."You've been through a thousand things in your life people don't even know about," the quote from @thebehappyproject began. "You've experienced things that have shook you, changed you, broke you, built you and taught you to...
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Ticketmaster controversy

WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift is speaking out after all of the week's chaos surrounding the Ticketmaster sales for her upcoming stadium tour. "There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how the situation can be improved moving forward," Swift said in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram Stories.
