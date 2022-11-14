Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Dahmer Wants To Sue Netflix For 'Glamorizing' Jeffrey Dahmer's Crimes
Lionel Dahmer is considering suing Netflix for not consulting him before releasing Monster and Conversations With a Killer.Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash. New York Post reported Lionel Dahmer, 86, is considering suing Netflix over Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. He claims the streaming giant did not reach out to him before the series release, and he feels sick about them "glamorizing" his infamous son's crimes.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
Netflix Is Being Accused Of Treating “Serial Killers Like They’re The Avengers” After Announcing That Its Jeffrey Dahmer Series Will Return For More Seasons Focusing On “Other Monstrous Figures”
“So glad that for years we’ve wrestled with the ethical consequences of true crime fanaticism and finally we’ve landed on a solution: ‘serial killer extended universe.’”
SFGate
Bounce Boosts Original Comedy Slate with Series Order for ‘Act Your Age’ Starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown (EXCLUSIVE)
Bounce, the digital multicast and streaming channel that targets Black viewers, has given the series a 16-episode order. It’s the third original scripted comedy series scheduled to join the Bounce lineup, on the heels of “Johnson” and “Finding Happy.” The show is also a notable new piece of business for MGM Television since the studio was acquired by Amazon earlier this year.
'You're Using OUR Stories': Ron Goldman's Sister Reacts To Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix Backlash, Claims Her Family Wasn't Allowed To Preview 'The People v. O. J. Simpson'
Ron Goldman's younger sister, Kim, reacted to the backlash surrounding Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series while reflecting on the trauma of losing her own brother in a candid new interview, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Ron was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson at her Los Angeles home back in June 1994. O.J. Simpson later went on trial for the double slayings and was found not guilty in October 1995.Ron Goldman's sister @KimEGoldman joins our @sunny Hostin to discuss publicly dealing with personal trauma after her brother's death and how the struggles inspired her mission to advocate for victims and families facing similar tragedies....
Terrifying new Netflix documentary on America's worst ever serial killer has dropped today
A terrifying new Netflix documentary on America’s worst ever serial killer has dropped on the streaming site today, ready for you to indulge your morbid fascination this weekend. Watch the trailer here:. Capturing the Killer Nurse is a documentary film about precisely what it says on the tin, detailing...
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
ETOnline.com
'Accident, Suicide or Murder' Trailer Revisits the Deaths of Lana Clarkson, Dee Dee Jackson (Exclusive)
Accident, Suicide or Murder is back with season 4. Ahead of its return to the Oxygen True Crime network over Thanksgiving weekend, ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer as the series continues to reveal the unexpected reality behind many mysterious deaths, including a closer look at cases involving the Jackson Family and Phil Spector.
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
James Arness Negotiated for 1 ‘Gunsmoke’ Contract Condition to Avoid ‘Burning Out’
Actor James Arness changed his lifestyle when he had the opportunity to negotiate 1 aspect of his 'Gunsmoke' contract to avoid 'burning out.'
Andover, Massachusetts Native Michael Chiklis Starring in New FOX TV Series
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For probably the better part of a decade, one of the most popular genres of shows, movies, and podcasts has been true crime. More networks are airing true crime shows -- hell, more true crime networks are popping up.
‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)
Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name. Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of...
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Details Why Rick Prime is So Scary (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty Season 6 kicked off with the mysterious debut of a brand new villain, and one of the co-creators behind the series has opened up about what makes Rick Prime such a terrifying new foe! The sixth season of the series carried with it the weight of not only the fallout of Evil Morty's grand plan at the end of the fifth season, but ushered in a whole new kind of era where the series seemed to be more fine tuned into the grander serialized canon that fans have really attached to in the later seasons especially.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases Rick Prime's Return (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty took things to a whole new level with the first episode of the sixth season by introducing a major new villain to the series, and the showrunner behind the series is teasing that we will get to see Rick Prime return to the action soon enough! Following the end of the fifth season teasing that Evil Morty would be leaving Rick's multiverse for a while, fans were instead introduced to a new major villain with Rick Prime's full debut in the series. But unlike the other villains we have seen before, Rick Prime has some major ties to our Rick's own past.
TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More
Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
Bob Odenkirk AMC Series ‘Straight Man’ Casts Alvina August (EXCLUSIVE)
Alvina August has been cast in a recurring role in Bob Odenkirk’s upcoming AMC dramedy series “Straight Man,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Russo. It was ordered to series at AMC in April. In addition to Odenkirk, previously announced cast members include Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Mireille Enos, Olivia Scott Welch, Arthur Keng, and Cedric Yarbrough. Per the official logline, the show follows “William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at a college in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt.” August will appear as...
Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix with Standup Comedy Special Directed by Her Ex-Boyfriend Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler's newest project is almost here — and it features a collaboration with her ex, Jo Koy. On Monday, Netflix announced that the comedian, 47, will return to Netflix with a new comedy special titled Revolution. The anticipated event will premiere on Dec. 27, 2022. "The celebrated, award-winning...
Casey Anthony’s Not Guilty Verdict Shocked America. A New Documentary Says We Got It All Wrong.
Toward the end of Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, filmmaker Alexandra Dean asks Anthony, who was famously acquitted of capital murder in 2011 after her daughter’s death, how she’s feeling about wrapping up filming. “I’m in a state of trying to patch up the bleeding,” she replies. “Like I was completely spliced open and everything came out.”
Comedian Gallagher, famous for his watermelon-smashing routine, dies at 76
Comedian Leo Gallagher, who was known simply by his last name and became famous for smashing watermelons with a mallet on stage, died on Friday morning, according to his family. He was 76. Gallagher died from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California, home, his son-in-law...
Comments / 0