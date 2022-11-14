ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chrissie Massey

Lionel Dahmer Wants To Sue Netflix For 'Glamorizing' Jeffrey Dahmer's Crimes

Lionel Dahmer is considering suing Netflix for not consulting him before releasing Monster and Conversations With a Killer.Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash. New York Post reported Lionel Dahmer, 86, is considering suing Netflix over Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. He claims the streaming giant did not reach out to him before the series release, and he feels sick about them "glamorizing" his infamous son's crimes.
SFGate

Bounce Boosts Original Comedy Slate with Series Order for ‘Act Your Age’ Starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown (EXCLUSIVE)

Bounce, the digital multicast and streaming channel that targets Black viewers, has given the series a 16-episode order. It’s the third original scripted comedy series scheduled to join the Bounce lineup, on the heels of “Johnson” and “Finding Happy.” The show is also a notable new piece of business for MGM Television since the studio was acquired by Amazon earlier this year.
VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

'You're Using OUR Stories': Ron Goldman's Sister Reacts To Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix Backlash, Claims Her Family Wasn't Allowed To Preview 'The People v. O. J. Simpson'

Ron Goldman's younger sister, Kim, reacted to the backlash surrounding Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series while reflecting on the trauma of losing her own brother in a candid new interview, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Ron was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson at her Los Angeles home back in June 1994. O.J. Simpson later went on trial for the double slayings and was found not guilty in October 1995.Ron Goldman's sister @KimEGoldman joins our @sunny Hostin to discuss publicly dealing with personal trauma after her brother's death and how the struggles inspired her mission to advocate for victims and families facing similar tragedies....
TVLine

Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More

Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
HAWAII STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’

Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
Seacoast Current

Andover, Massachusetts Native Michael Chiklis Starring in New FOX TV Series

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For probably the better part of a decade, one of the most popular genres of shows, movies, and podcasts has been true crime. More networks are airing true crime shows -- hell, more true crime networks are popping up.
ANDOVER, MA
Variety

‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)

Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name. Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of...
TEXAS STATE
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Co-Creator Details Why Rick Prime is So Scary (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty Season 6 kicked off with the mysterious debut of a brand new villain, and one of the co-creators behind the series has opened up about what makes Rick Prime such a terrifying new foe! The sixth season of the series carried with it the weight of not only the fallout of Evil Morty's grand plan at the end of the fifth season, but ushered in a whole new kind of era where the series seemed to be more fine tuned into the grander serialized canon that fans have really attached to in the later seasons especially.
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases Rick Prime's Return (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty took things to a whole new level with the first episode of the sixth season by introducing a major new villain to the series, and the showrunner behind the series is teasing that we will get to see Rick Prime return to the action soon enough! Following the end of the fifth season teasing that Evil Morty would be leaving Rick's multiverse for a while, fans were instead introduced to a new major villain with Rick Prime's full debut in the series. But unlike the other villains we have seen before, Rick Prime has some major ties to our Rick's own past.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More

Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
Variety

Bob Odenkirk AMC Series ‘Straight Man’ Casts Alvina August (EXCLUSIVE)

Alvina August has been cast in a recurring role in Bob Odenkirk’s upcoming AMC dramedy series “Straight Man,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Russo. It was ordered to series at AMC in April. In addition to Odenkirk, previously announced cast members include Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Mireille Enos, Olivia Scott Welch, Arthur Keng, and Cedric Yarbrough. Per the official logline, the show follows “William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at a college in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt.” August will appear as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy