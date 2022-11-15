Tennessee was still smarting from its second loss of the season, a stunning 63-38 defeat at South Carolina as a more than three-touchdown favorite, on Sunday when both of the new top-25 polls were released. The Vols dropped six spots to No. 11 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and tumbled four spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press Poll after the Gamecocks ended their College Football Playoff hopes in humiliating fashion. The CFP rankings come out on Tuesday night and will have an impact on Tennessee’s postseason destination – depending on if the Vols can bounce back next week at Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO