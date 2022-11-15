Read full article on original website
How to Prepare and Prune Roses for Winter
The beautiful sights and scents of roses are long gone for the season, and cold weather is quickly approaching. Many shrub roses that perform well in your area are perfectly suited to withstand the freezing winter temps, but others, especially hybrid tea and other modern hybrids, need some special care. Here are some tips on how to prune roses for winter.
Does Your Birth Month Flower Have Special Meaning?
Did you know the month you were born in has a birth month flower? Discover yours, as well as the unique meaning behind the bloom. January’s birth month flowers are the carnation and snowdrop. Different colored carnations have different meanings. Pink carnations symbolize gratitude, while white carnations display purity and good luck. Red carnations have a romantic connotation. In general, they’re known for representing love, devotion and—perhaps surprisingly—fascination. So, if your birth month flower is a carnation, you’re probably a deeply interesting person!
Meet the Regal Belted Kingfisher Bird
Like flycatchers, kingfishers perch on treetops or exposed branches to survey their surroundings. The hefty body, thick bill and shaggy crest are all features to look for. With enough practice, you’ll soon be able to recognize the distinctive silhouette of a kingfisher from across a pond. Belted kingfishers are distributed widely across North America. Both males and females are blue-gray with bright white bellies and blue chest bands. It’s important to note that the queen always outshines her mate; females sport a rufous belly band that is lacking in males.
