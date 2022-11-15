Read full article on original website
Gainesville Police to receive law enforcement grant for the third time
The Gainesville Police Department will receive a $100,000 grant approved by the 2022 Law Enforcement Training Grant Committee for the fiscal year 2023. Gainesville Police Department Training Director, Lieutenant Justin Martin said this grant has helped the department deliver more high-quality training, which puts a more professional product out on the road.
Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says inmate’s claims guard raped her are ‘unsubstantiated’
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit filed against the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed after the GBI found that it was “unsubstantiated.”. According to the lawsuit filed in July, a female inmate claimed that a deputy had “violently raped” her in October 2020 in a part of the Adult Detention Center that was under construction and did not have active surveillance cameras. She says he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home
Two men working for a bail bond company were arrested Saturday after police say one of the men forced his way into a Gwinnett County home while pretending to be a police officer.
Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis
Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
Man making delivery struck, killed by truck in Forsyth County, deputies investigating
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being struck by a truck in Forsyth County Tuesday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6:40 p.m., Forsyth County deputies responded to a call regarding a person hit by a car. Deputies identified the...
Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County
A woman was arrested Monday after Hall County authorities said she stole more than $100,000 from a couple....
Family says recent college grad from Cumming stabbed to death by friend
He was on his way to visit friends in Alabama. But when Aaron William Davis didn’t arrive, his family worried something ...
Hall County homeless man missing for weeks, family worried
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has issued a "BOLO" alert for missing 48-year-old Richard Parker. Police said he was last seen in the area of Clarks Bridge Road and C. Rogers Road in Gainesville. His family told police since he is homeless, it isn't unusual for...
Metro police say fentanyl overdoses have taken a sharp rise over the last several months
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said...
Students sent home after fire intentionally set in bathroom at high school in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Cedar Shoals High School were sent home Wednesday morning after a fire in a student bathroom. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told Channel 2 Action News the fire was intentionally set but put out quickly. Even though...
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murder
Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County Grand Jury on November 14 indicted Christopher Pino, 39, of Loganville, with five charges connected to the September 10 death of his mother.
Georgia daycare worker 'slammed child on mat because they wouldn't lay down,' police report reveals
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A newly released police report revealed that a Loganville childcare worker accused of child cruelty "slammed a juvenile on the sleeping mat because they wouldn't lay down" Friday after being arrested and charged in the incident. Police said it happened at the Strong Roots Academy on...
Officials search for missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple
A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
Forsyth County sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Forsyth County, but officials said they are not anticipating any charges due to the nature of the accident. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first responders to the crash on Matt Highway.
Internet 'skull-breaker challenge' causes serious injury to teen with special needs; 2 girls charged
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenage girls are facing charges after a boy with special needs was seriously injured during a dangerous internet challenge. Brandy Kendall said her son has a concussion and blurred vision, but most of all, he's heartbroken that he was humiliated. Kendall wants to warn other parents that this is happening.
White County Schools See Increases In Free And reduced Meals
All of the schools have seen an increase in participation since last year ( see table below). The board following an executive session approved the following personnel items:. Donna Garrett – Fulltime Bus Driver eff 11/18/2022. Dwayne Shelnut – Fulltime Bus Driver eff 11/14/2022. Transfer:. William Bythewood –...
Cornelia driver charged after passenger seriously hurt in Helen wreck
(Helen)- One person was seriously hurt when a vehicle driven by a Habersham County man wrecked on the north end of Helen Tuesday night. Kerry Wheeler, 58, of Cornelia was driving the vehicle and is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and no lights, said Helen Police Chief Aletha Barrett.
Auburn man killed in Forsyth County crash
An Auburn man was killed Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Salvador Ramirez, 76, was killed in the incident at about 6:40 p.m. at 6985 Matt Highway. Ramirez and his son had reportedly...
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on...
