ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Comments / 1

Related
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police to receive law enforcement grant for the third time

The Gainesville Police Department will receive a $100,000 grant approved by the 2022 Law Enforcement Training Grant Committee for the fiscal year 2023. Gainesville Police Department Training Director, Lieutenant Justin Martin said this grant has helped the department deliver more high-quality training, which puts a more professional product out on the road.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says inmate’s claims guard raped her are ‘unsubstantiated’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit filed against the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed after the GBI found that it was “unsubstantiated.”. According to the lawsuit filed in July, a female inmate claimed that a deputy had “violently raped” her in October 2020 in a part of the Adult Detention Center that was under construction and did not have active surveillance cameras. She says he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis

Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials search for missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
ACWORTH, GA
accesswdun.com

Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple

A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
BRASELTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Forsyth County, but officials said they are not anticipating any charges due to the nature of the accident. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first responders to the crash on Matt Highway.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Schools See Increases In Free And reduced Meals

All of the schools have seen an increase in participation since last year ( see table below). The board following an executive session approved the following personnel items:. Donna Garrett – Fulltime Bus Driver eff 11/18/2022. Dwayne Shelnut – Fulltime Bus Driver eff 11/14/2022. Transfer:. William Bythewood –...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cornelia driver charged after passenger seriously hurt in Helen wreck

(Helen)- One person was seriously hurt when a vehicle driven by a Habersham County man wrecked on the north end of Helen Tuesday night. Kerry Wheeler, 58, of Cornelia was driving the vehicle and is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and no lights, said Helen Police Chief Aletha Barrett.
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Auburn man killed in Forsyth County crash

An Auburn man was killed Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Salvador Ramirez, 76, was killed in the incident at about 6:40 p.m. at 6985 Matt Highway. Ramirez and his son had reportedly...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy