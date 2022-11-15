Read full article on original website
China's COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater
BEIJING — (AP) — Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing’s oldest and most renowned theaters as part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. The Jixiang Theater in the downtown Wangfujing...
VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi
BANGKOK — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door...
Google and Apple’s role in Qatari app that lets men stop women from leaving the country
Google and Apple have been accused of facilitating discrimination by making an app available for download which men can use to stop unmarried Qatari women aged under 25 from leaving the country.Under the Gulf state’s strict rules that restrict human rights, single Qatari females aged 24 and younger have to obtain an exit permit with permission from a “guardian” – such as their father – to travel abroad. By stark contrast, Qatari men aged 18 and over do not.The Qatari Ministry of Interior (MOI) app, “Metrash2”, is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, where it has had more...
