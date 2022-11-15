Google and Apple have been accused of facilitating discrimination by making an app available for download which men can use to stop unmarried Qatari women aged under 25 from leaving the country.Under the Gulf state’s strict rules that restrict human rights, single Qatari females aged 24 and younger have to obtain an exit permit with permission from a “guardian” – such as their father – to travel abroad. By stark contrast, Qatari men aged 18 and over do not.The Qatari Ministry of Interior (MOI) app, “Metrash2”, is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, where it has had more...

