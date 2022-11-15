Read full article on original website
Welcome to Detroit, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns fans. Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Browns is now taking place at Detroit's Ford Field. A lake effect massive snowstorm, including a phenomenon called "thundersnow," is expected to wallop western New York in the next few days, including the Buffalo area. Several feet of snow are expected. So, the NFL moved Sunday's game. ...
