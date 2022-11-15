Timothy J. Tewksbury, 51, of 214 Pratt St., Apt. 9, was charged Monday, Nov. 14, with felony counts of domestic violence and vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department were called to the residence at 12:50 a.m. and met with resident Tina Huffman. She told officers that Tewksbury repeatedly shoved her during an argument inside the residence and outside after she exited to get away from him.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO