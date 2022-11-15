ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, OH

peakofohio.com

BHS student charged with assault

A 14-year-old Bellefontaine student was charged with assault after an incident after school Tuesday. The altercation took place outside the main entrance to the high school. A video camera caught the whole thing. After reviewing the footage, a Bellefontaine administrator contacted the Bellefontaine Police Department who then agreed, after reviewing...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Woman charged with OVI

Britanie A. Watkins, 34, of 5982 County Road 120, West Mansfield, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs related to a non-injury crash Tuesday, Nov. 15. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. to the area of C.R. 120...
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out

LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender’s office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer. Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Lakeview man gets 6th OVI

A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
LAKEVIEW, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies make arrest after ‘disturbing’ video shows juvenile attacking calf

MERCER COUNTY — Deputies have made an arrest after a “disturbing” social media video showed a juvenile attacking an animal in Mercer County. On Tuesday, dispatchers recieved a call from a citizen reporting that there is a video circulating involving a juvenile doing “cruel acts” to a young calf at a farm Marion Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTN

1 arrested after Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street in Dayton. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one […]
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

2 face domestic charges

Timothy J. Tewksbury, 51, of 214 Pratt St., Apt. 9, was charged Monday, Nov. 14, with felony counts of domestic violence and vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department were called to the residence at 12:50 a.m. and met with resident Tina Huffman. She told officers that Tewksbury repeatedly shoved her during an argument inside the residence and outside after she exited to get away from him.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man get 5 years prison for OVIs, burglary

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday morning to five years in prison for two operating a vehicle while intoxicated offenses and burglary. Domminic Potts, 29, is convicted of two OVIs stemming from two separate June 2021 incidents and third-degree felony burglary for an October 2020 offense. Potts was initially charged with aggravated burglary and assault for the 2020 incident but agreed to a plea deal lowering one charge and dismissing the other.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested

WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman faces prison for drug possession

LIMA — A Lima woman faces between three years and 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Tesa Wireman, 27, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to change the code section under which she was charged, lowering the mandatory minimum sentence she will face. She also pleaded guilty to four forfeiture of money specifications which the state deemed “contraband and/or property derived from or through the commission of the offense.”
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street shortly after 845 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
DAYTON, OH

