peakofohio.com
BHS student charged with assault
A 14-year-old Bellefontaine student was charged with assault after an incident after school Tuesday. The altercation took place outside the main entrance to the high school. A video camera caught the whole thing. After reviewing the footage, a Bellefontaine administrator contacted the Bellefontaine Police Department who then agreed, after reviewing...
Man sentenced 20+ years for attempted murder in Xenia
The woman identified Brown as one of three suspects involved in the shooting. She also reported her vehicle was stolen after she was assaulted. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Woman charged with OVI
Britanie A. Watkins, 34, of 5982 County Road 120, West Mansfield, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs related to a non-injury crash Tuesday, Nov. 15. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. to the area of C.R. 120...
Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out
LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender’s office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer. Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of...
loud1033.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
peakofohio.com
Lakeview man gets 6th OVI
A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
Deputies make arrest after ‘disturbing’ video shows juvenile attacking calf
MERCER COUNTY — Deputies have made an arrest after a “disturbing” social media video showed a juvenile attacking an animal in Mercer County. On Tuesday, dispatchers recieved a call from a citizen reporting that there is a video circulating involving a juvenile doing “cruel acts” to a young calf at a farm Marion Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
Juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf in Celina
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
1 arrested after Dayton shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street in Dayton. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one […]
Detectives asking the public for help in locating armed robbery suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) needs your help in locating an armed robbery suspect, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office social media page. MSCO with the Special Investigations Unit are currently looking for Isaiah Williams, also known to go by the nicknames ‘Dumptruck’ and ‘Dump,’ MCSO said.
Police say woman drowned grandmother, turned self in
Police arrested Matheny's daughter, 35-year-old Heidi Matheny on a charge of murder, the release said. At this time, the police said they have no other suspects.
Bellefontaine Examiner
2 face domestic charges
Timothy J. Tewksbury, 51, of 214 Pratt St., Apt. 9, was charged Monday, Nov. 14, with felony counts of domestic violence and vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department were called to the residence at 12:50 a.m. and met with resident Tina Huffman. She told officers that Tewksbury repeatedly shoved her during an argument inside the residence and outside after she exited to get away from him.
Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
$1 million bond set for man arrested in cold case, serial rape investigation
DAYTON — UPDATED @ 2:19 p.m.:. A $1 million bond has been set for a man Dayton Police arrested Monday in connection to a cold case serial rape investigation. Major Brian Johns, Commander of the Investigations Division, announced Tuesday that officers arrested Tiandre Turner, 43, of Dayton, Monday afternoon.
Lima man get 5 years prison for OVIs, burglary
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday morning to five years in prison for two operating a vehicle while intoxicated offenses and burglary. Domminic Potts, 29, is convicted of two OVIs stemming from two separate June 2021 incidents and third-degree felony burglary for an October 2020 offense. Potts was initially charged with aggravated burglary and assault for the 2020 incident but agreed to a plea deal lowering one charge and dismissing the other.
crawfordcountynow.com
High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested
WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
VIDEO: Armed suspect approaches Springfield officers prior to shooting; Officers on leave
SPRINGFIELD — A man is in the hospital after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield. Crews were called to the 700 block of Selma Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, on reports of a man threatening people with a gun at a Sunoco Gas Station. A police report...
Lima woman faces prison for drug possession
LIMA — A Lima woman faces between three years and 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Tesa Wireman, 27, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to change the code section under which she was charged, lowering the mandatory minimum sentence she will face. She also pleaded guilty to four forfeiture of money specifications which the state deemed “contraband and/or property derived from or through the commission of the offense.”
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street shortly after 845 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
