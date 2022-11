This time of year, it’s hectic and a lot of people are too busy to go to concerts. So sometimes that means you can snag a really great deal. And this is one of those times. Concert and sporting event ticket prices can fluctuate. The old days of a set ticket price are gone. Admission prices can go up and down just like prices for an airfare. It’s all based on supply and demand. And when promoters need to fill seats as concert day draws near, you can get some good deals. For example, last night you could get Tampa Bay Lightning tickets for under $20 since weeknight games against west coast teams don’t have as much demand as weekend games or Bolts games against teams from the northeast.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO