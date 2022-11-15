Junior guards Chandler Prater and Wyvette Mayberry led the Kansas women’s basketball team to a 79-74 home victory on Wednesday night. Prater found a spot in KU's starting lineup, replacing injured junior forward Ioanna Chatzileonti. Prater made an immediate impact for the Jayhawks with her tenacious defense, recording four blocks in the first five minutes of action. Her energy continued throughout the quarter as she powered through for an and-one layup to pick up her third and fourth points of the period.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO