Lawrence, KS

KU Sports

KU women's basketball team holds off 2nd-half charge from UT-Arlington

Junior guards Chandler Prater and Wyvette Mayberry led the Kansas women’s basketball team to a 79-74 home victory on Wednesday night. Prater found a spot in KU's starting lineup, replacing injured junior forward Ioanna Chatzileonti. Prater made an immediate impact for the Jayhawks with her tenacious defense, recording four blocks in the first five minutes of action. Her energy continued throughout the quarter as she powered through for an and-one layup to pick up her third and fourth points of the period.
Champions Classic Notebook: Jayhawks shorthanded in win over Duke

The sixth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team played a little shorthanded against No. 7 Duke on Tuesday night during a 69-64 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In addition to being without head coach Bill Self for the third game of his four-game suspension, the Jayhawks also were without four scholarship players.
Kicking woes have Kansas football considering all options on 4th down

The kicking game continued to be an issue for the Kansas football program last weekend at Texas Tech, but the Jayhawks have tried to address it. Kansas coach Lance Leipold said Monday that the team “opened the job back up” two weeks ago in an attempt to solve the team’s place-kicking woes.
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences

If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
