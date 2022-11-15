Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's WeddingBridget Mulroy
Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea
While buying a flight on a phone is more convenient, here's why it could also be more costly.
Airbnb changes booking process for travelers
Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
CNET
Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live
Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
Airbnb Hopes to Woo New Hosts With Setup Program
With revenues at record levels and more people renting their homes to earn extra income, Airbnb is working to attract new hosts. That’s the thinking behind “Airbnb Setup,” a program the company launched Wednesday (Nov. 16) to make it easier for people to turn their homes into Airbnb properties.
Airbnb’s CEO sees a recession opportunity—renting out a single room in your house
Airbnb wants you, me, and our mothers to list our homes on its site. Well, they want to make it easier for hosts to do so, at least. The company unveiled a laundry list of new offerings and updates intended to make it easier for people to host their homes and, cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky tells Fortune, improve the quality of listings.
How I booked my $18,584 honeymoon business-class flights for less than $200
Honeymoons can be extraordinarily expensive. But, you can save hundreds — or even thousands — by using points and miles. Here's how travel rewards saved me on my business-class honeymoon flights.
travelnoire.com
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights
Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
There's A New Way To Find Cheap Southwest Flights
If you want to know how much it costs to take a Southwest flight, there’s only one way to find out. Southwest doesn’t let third party apps like Google Flights, Expedia, Kayak or other travel agencies share or sell its fares. While it’s a bit more aggressive than most, Southwest isn’t alone in trying to get customers to shop direct, as many airlines will offer discounts if you book through their site.
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines
I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
Winter season travel trends, top 10 destinations and more traveler patterns taking flight
After travel came to a halt during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers are once again on the move and new data shows there's no sign of demand slowing during the upcoming season. Tripadvisor has released its Seasonal Travel Index, which surveyed an array of travelers from the U.S.,...
Narcity
Air Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid To Travel The World
If you've been looking for a new career where you can travel and get paid to do so, then you're in luck. Air Canada is currently hiring for a bunch of different jobs in Vancouver and not only will some of these gigs allow you to travel for free, but some pay a pretty penny too.
For $0, you can now book a room in Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky's home. He'll even bake you cookies.
Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, has listed a bedroom in his San Francisco home on the platform — and you can book it for free, hang out with him, and have him bake you cookies, too. "I live here, so I'll be here," Chesky said in a video...
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
money.com
These Credit Cards Just Started Offering 10% Cash Back on Uber and Uber Eats
Four Capital One credit cards now have a rewards bonus that's ideal for anyone who enjoys eating out or is always in need of a ride: unlimited 10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases. The Capital One Savor Rewards, Capital One SavorOne Rewards, Capital One SavorOne Rewards for...
cntraveler.com
JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris
Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
Airbnb aims to convince more people to rent out their homes
Convinced that the boom in leisure travel is permanent, Airbnb aims to expand its listings by convincing more people to turn their homes into short-term rentals. The company said Wednesday that it will increase the amount of liability coverage for hosts, up to $3 million, in a play for owners of nicer houses in high-cost places such as California. It will also pair newbies with a “superhost” to guide them through the process of becoming a short-term landlord, from signing up through welcoming their first guest.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Is Renting Out His Home...On Airbnb: See The Photos
You can hang out with the CEO and check out memorabilia from its early days in his San Francisco spot.
TechCrunch
The Amazonification of Uber
The product reveals aren’t just about creating new revenue streams or attracting users — although these are certainly goals. Uber has a bigger end game: create a closed business loop with each product feeding customers back into other Uber channels. And that loop is growing. On Monday, heartened...
The Verge
Airbnb is cracking down on party bookings and identity verification
Airbnb is cracking down on parties booked through its service and will require that all guests in top countries verify their identity for a booking to be successfully completed. The new policies are meant to improve hosting experiences and drive more bookings to the platform. Starting today, Airbnb will require...
New Travel Requirement for Italy Is Coming in May 2023
We know that 2022 isn't over yet, but who isn't already dreaming of where they'd like to travel over the next year? Now is the time that many of us start to make plans for our summer travel, especially if it involves leaving the United States. But if you're planning to head to Italy soon, there's been an update that you might not be aware of.
