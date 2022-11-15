ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Airbnb changes booking process for travelers

Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
CNET

Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live

Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
PYMNTS

Airbnb Hopes to Woo New Hosts With Setup Program

With revenues at record levels and more people renting their homes to earn extra income, Airbnb is working to attract new hosts. That’s the thinking behind “Airbnb Setup,” a program the company launched Wednesday (Nov. 16) to make it easier for people to turn their homes into Airbnb properties.
travelnoire.com

American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights

Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
TheStreet

There's A New Way To Find Cheap Southwest Flights

If you want to know how much it costs to take a Southwest flight, there’s only one way to find out. Southwest doesn’t let third party apps like Google Flights, Expedia, Kayak or other travel agencies share or sell its fares. While it’s a bit more aggressive than most, Southwest isn’t alone in trying to get customers to shop direct, as many airlines will offer discounts if you book through their site.
BoardingArea

How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines

I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
money.com

These Credit Cards Just Started Offering 10% Cash Back on Uber and Uber Eats

Four Capital One credit cards now have a rewards bonus that's ideal for anyone who enjoys eating out or is always in need of a ride: unlimited 10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases. The Capital One Savor Rewards, Capital One SavorOne Rewards, Capital One SavorOne Rewards for...
cntraveler.com

JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris

Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
960 The Ref

Airbnb aims to convince more people to rent out their homes

Convinced that the boom in leisure travel is permanent, Airbnb aims to expand its listings by convincing more people to turn their homes into short-term rentals. The company said Wednesday that it will increase the amount of liability coverage for hosts, up to $3 million, in a play for owners of nicer houses in high-cost places such as California. It will also pair newbies with a “superhost” to guide them through the process of becoming a short-term landlord, from signing up through welcoming their first guest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

The Amazonification of Uber

The product reveals aren’t just about creating new revenue streams or attracting users — although these are certainly goals. Uber has a bigger end game: create a closed business loop with each product feeding customers back into other Uber channels. And that loop is growing. On Monday, heartened...
The Verge

Airbnb is cracking down on party bookings and identity verification

Airbnb is cracking down on parties booked through its service and will require that all guests in top countries verify their identity for a booking to be successfully completed. The new policies are meant to improve hosting experiences and drive more bookings to the platform. Starting today, Airbnb will require...
WanderWisdom

New Travel Requirement for Italy Is Coming in May 2023

We know that 2022 isn't over yet, but who isn't already dreaming of where they'd like to travel over the next year? Now is the time that many of us start to make plans for our summer travel, especially if it involves leaving the United States. But if you're planning to head to Italy soon, there's been an update that you might not be aware of.

Comments / 0

Community Policy