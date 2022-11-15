ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

News 12

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz's brother struck by hit-and-run driver

A Branford man is facing charges after police say he hit a cyclist in Guilford and took off. That cyclist left seriously injured is Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz's brother, John Bysiewicz. Police say they found the driver, R. Neal Stom, at his home. He was arrested and posted bond. "My...
GUILFORD, CT

