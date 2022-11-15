Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
10 fun things to do in NYC for $25 or less this weekend
Governors Island Winter Village returns Thursday Nov. 17 Check out comedy, go ice skating, see some art. Get it in before holiday madness [ more › ]
Delicious Greenwich Village Go-To, Bao Tea House, Is Expanding
There’s nothing better than warming up with a steamy bao bun on a chilly fall or winter day, and thankfully NYC is adding one more Bao and Tea House onto its roster! Bao Tea House is opening a Mulberry location right at the intersection of Chinatown and Little Italy, expanding from their already existing Greenwich snack shop (which opened in April of 2018) and hoping to become a community center. Instead of mostly offering bao and tea to-go like they have in the past, the new location has plenty of seats at the bar and a mezzanine tearoom, which doubles as a reading room. The team is currently looking to fill their space with art and books before their grand opening (which is expected to happen sometime at the end of January 2023). Seasonally curated art pieces will line the gallery wall across from the bar, while bookshelves in the tearoom will be stocked with donated books from the local community. Customers will be encouraged to read the books in-store or bring in a book of their own to swap for one on the shelf.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
NYC Gets A Taste Of The 2024 Hip Hop Museum With Pop-Up In The Bronx
Hip hop heads don’t have to wait until the museum opens, tentatively in 2024, to get a taste of their favorite emcees. Across the street from where the museum is being built, there’s a pop-up of the Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM) at the Bronx Terminal Market (610 Exterior Street). The pop-up is called “[R]Evolution of Hip Hop” and covers just a small piece of the genre’s history from 1986-1990, known as the “Golden Era.” We were lucky enough to be given a tour of what the UHHM looks like so far by one of the founders, Rocky Bucano. With...
fox5ny.com
Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon
NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
28 Coolest Things To Do In Bushwick, Brooklyn
Table Of Contents Bushwick is one of Brooklyn’s rising neighborhoods in recent years, and it could be due to their swanky nightlife, good eats, and underground culture. To help you navigate the area a little easier, we narrowed it down to some of the best places to eat, drink, party, and have some fun! So hop on the L train and let’s get to it…
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
Midtown’s Swanky New Cocktail Bar, Katherine, Is Serving Up Mouthwatering Korean Tapas
Antoya BBQ and Angelina Bakery owner, Tony Park, has joined forces with Angel’s Share and NR veteran, Shigefumi “Shige” Kabashima, to create the newest nightlife spot that had been missing from Midtown. The team is combining Japanese bartending techniques with Korean-style tapas inspired by Park’s Korean heritage. Though Park is no stranger to the NYC dining scene, Katherine is his first-ever cocktail-forward space—but let’s be honest, has his establishments ever disappointed? Never! “The opening of Katherine marks an exciting moment in time for myself and the QB team.” Park shares. “As we continue to grow our group of restaurants, Katherine,...
fox5ny.com
Great N.Y. Noodletown, a Chinatown favorite for 50 years
NEW YORK - Great N.Y. Noodletown is a New York City gem hiding in plain sight. It sits on the corner of the Bowery and Bayard Street. For more than half a century, the restaurant has been a staple in Chinatown always doing brisk business. Delicious food for a low price is why it has stood the test of time.
rew-online.com
Boutique Harlem Condo 10 Lenox Reaches 100 Percent Sold Mileboutstone
New York-based development firm Avdoo & Partners and The Krantz + Krantz Team at Compass—new development specialists and a top residential sales team in Manhattan—are pleased to announce that 10 Lenox, a boutique luxury condominium located in Harlem just one block north of Central Park on the corner of Lenox Ave. and West 111th St., is 100 percent sold.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
It cost $2,000 to repair damage at popular Staten Island restaurant after burglary, owner says. It’s latest blow in tough climate.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A burglary at Da Noi restaurant in Fort Wadsworth is the latest challenge for Edward Gomez, whose establishments on Staten Island are struggling in these tough economic times of rising costs and dwindling profits. Police have asked the public to help identify an individual sought...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
This Radiant Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Finally In NY
This extraordinary experience takes place at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, just an hour away from Manhattan by car or MetroNorth! (If you are taking MetroNorth, there will be a 10 minute cab ride to the location). Experience the enchantment of Lumagica at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard! The event is perfect for families, friends or anyone who wants those Instagrammable moments as there are photo ops at every turn. There is a massive lit-up parrot, a 25 ft. tall reindeer lighting up pathways for guests and many illuminated creatures displayed.
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
NYPD investigating possible stabbing in Herald Square
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a possible stabbing in Herald Square.It happened on West 34th Street and Broadway just outside Macy's just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.Police say a man walked into a nearby store saying he was stabbed.The victim's condition is unknown.No arrest has been made.
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
Where are the worst parking lots on Staten Island? Send us your horror stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing that can frustrate borough drivers almost as much as the traffic on the Staten Island Expressway, it’s parking. Whether it’s someone taking the spot outside their home, struggling to find parking on a main commercial strip, or navigating a packed lot in search of a spot, parking can feel like a chore living in the city’s most car-dependent borough.
