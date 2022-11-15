There’s nothing better than warming up with a steamy bao bun on a chilly fall or winter day, and thankfully NYC is adding one more Bao and Tea House onto its roster! Bao Tea House is opening a Mulberry location right at the intersection of Chinatown and Little Italy, expanding from their already existing Greenwich snack shop (which opened in April of 2018) and hoping to become a community center. Instead of mostly offering bao and tea to-go like they have in the past, the new location has plenty of seats at the bar and a mezzanine tearoom, which doubles as a reading room. The team is currently looking to fill their space with art and books before their grand opening (which is expected to happen sometime at the end of January 2023). Seasonally curated art pieces will line the gallery wall across from the bar, while bookshelves in the tearoom will be stocked with donated books from the local community. Customers will be encouraged to read the books in-store or bring in a book of their own to swap for one on the shelf.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO