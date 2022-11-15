ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UT health experts advise caution as flu cases rise in Tennessee

University of Tennessee health experts caution Tennesseans that this year's influenza season is of higher concern than previous years. “Flu rates are high in Tennessee and across the southeast this fall, and the campus is no exception,” Carman North, Campus Health Surveillance Coordinator, said in a public statement. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Letter from the Editor: Native American heritage is all around us

As we enter this Thanksgiving season, a time when indigenous history in the United States is often misremembered or trivialized, we should be mindful that November is National Native American Heritage Month. For those of us who live and work at UT, Native American heritage is not distant or inaccessible....
UTAH STATE
Basketball Preview with Kylia Berry

TENNESSEE STATE

