UT health experts advise caution as flu cases rise in Tennessee
University of Tennessee health experts caution Tennesseans that this year's influenza season is of higher concern than previous years. “Flu rates are high in Tennessee and across the southeast this fall, and the campus is no exception,” Carman North, Campus Health Surveillance Coordinator, said in a public statement. The...
Letter from the Editor: Native American heritage is all around us
As we enter this Thanksgiving season, a time when indigenous history in the United States is often misremembered or trivialized, we should be mindful that November is National Native American Heritage Month. For those of us who live and work at UT, Native American heritage is not distant or inaccessible....
East Tennessee Maverick: Gerrymandering, amendments highlight Tennessee midterms
While it was a stunning midterms season throughout the country, it was more of the same here in Tennessee. Tennesseans last Tuesday came out to vote for governor, all nine U.S. House members, 17 state senators, all 99 state House members and four constitutional amendments. Despite refusing to expand Medicaid,...
Basketball Preview with Kylia Berry
Kylia Berry talks Tennessee Basketball to kick off the 2022-2023 season.
