The new season for Montgomery Central High School wrestling is about to begin and there are some new developments to look at going forward as the sport continues to grow. Coach Michael Maness is a Montgomery County native and lifelong resident. Maness has been coaching high school wrestling in Montgomery County for over 20 years. Logan Jordan will be the assistant coach this season. Coach Maness says, “Anybody familiar with MCHS knows who Jordan is and knows having him on board is a huge plus for these kids.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO