Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montgomeryherald.com
Tommy Darrell McCaskill
Tommy Darrell McCaskill, 57, of Candor, passed away November 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held November 22, 2022, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Candor. McCaskill is the son Bessie Lee Barrett of West End. He is survived by his wife, Margaret McCaskill of the home; daughters, Tiasha McCaskill of Columbus, Ohio, Quenteria Houge of Albemarle and Taquana McRae of Charlotte; three sisters, 15 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
montgomeryherald.com
Happening around the county
The closing for the property purchased by Tillery Charter School was recently completed. The charter school group is purchasing just over 34 acres for $171,450. Biscoe Police Officer Dale Capel has taken a new job in Lee County. Capel spearheaded the drive to purchase the K-9 for the town and.
montgomeryherald.com
Malibu found in pond
It is not just Lake Mead that is giving up secrets due to low water conditions. The water levels in a pond in the southern portion of the county dropped low enough for local residents to see what appeared to be a car in the pond. To read the full...
montgomeryherald.com
Church Bulletin
MT ZION AME ZION CHURCH – Sunday school 10 a.m., morning service 11 a.m. Antonio Little will give his trial sermon November 27, at 11 a.m. LOVE JOY CHURCH – Boston Butt Sale, Friday, December 16, $40 each. Tickets are on sale now. Also please join us each Sunday for Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.
montgomeryherald.com
Remembering East Montgomery basketball
November 21, 2012, basketball sea- son was nearing its annual beginning at East Montgomery. For the East side, head coach Buggy Greene showed excitement when interviewed about the fact that his team had several experienced players returning for the Eagles. Ahmad Baldwin, an all-conference selectee, was returning as a key player for East. Baldwin, a 6-foot-4-inch.
montgomeryherald.com
MCHS wrestling begins a new era
The new season for Montgomery Central High School wrestling is about to begin and there are some new developments to look at going forward as the sport continues to grow. Coach Michael Maness is a Montgomery County native and lifelong resident. Maness has been coaching high school wrestling in Montgomery County for over 20 years. Logan Jordan will be the assistant coach this season. Coach Maness says, “Anybody familiar with MCHS knows who Jordan is and knows having him on board is a huge plus for these kids.”
Comments / 0