The UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team was able to secure a 61-54 victory in the low scoring affair versus the Fresno State Bulldogs. The match began as a slow buildup for the Gauchos, as they fell behind early, and the Bulldogs ran up the score to 10-2 with 16:40 on the clock. The Gauchos’ struggles continued as they were not able to cross double-digits until the end of the nine-minute mark.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO