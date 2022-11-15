Read full article on original website
Taft Midway Driller
TC womens soccer wins playoff opener
TAFT – Sophomore Jennifer Vera scored three goals and added an assist to help lead the No. 12-seeded Taft College women's soccer team to a 6-1 win over No. 21 seed Butte College on Wednesday in the opening round of the Northern California Regional Playoffs. Vera secured her hat...
Daily Nexus
Men’s basketball win a closely contested contest
The UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team was able to secure a 61-54 victory in the low scoring affair versus the Fresno State Bulldogs. The match began as a slow buildup for the Gauchos, as they fell behind early, and the Bulldogs ran up the score to 10-2 with 16:40 on the clock. The Gauchos’ struggles continued as they were not able to cross double-digits until the end of the nine-minute mark.
Lemoore, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Frontier High School football team will have a game with Lemoore High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
csufresno.edu
Fresno native returns to coach for the ‘Dogs
The Fresno State track team has added an experienced, local talent to its coaching staff. Hannah Waller, a Buchanan High School graduate and track champion, finished second place in the 400 meters in the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship her senior year. In addition, Waller’s prior season ended with a 2015 state championship win in the 400 meters and her being named the fastest junior in the country.
BC community outraged by flyer regarding student housing project
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has received a $60 million grant for housing homeless students and students with financial need but the community is outraged by an unauthorized flyer circulating. This project, set to be completed by 2026, would offer affordable student housing to students on the southeast corner of campus, near Memorial Stadium. […]
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
KMJ
Train Car Catches Fire In Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.
Multiple vehicle collision on Hwy 101 near Carrillo
Multiple car collision stopped lanes on Hwy 101. The post Multiple vehicle collision on Hwy 101 near Carrillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County. We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit. The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average. Expect clear skies and hazy conditions. We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.
insideradio.com
Frances 'Skip' Echeverria
Frances “Skip” Echeverria exits Cumulus Media news/talk KMJ-FM Fresno (105.9), where she co-hosted afternoons with Philip Teresi. Echeverria joined the station in December 2019, after hosting mornings at One Putt crosstown modern rock KFRR (104.1). “The station has meant more for me personally than I can ever explain,”...
Bakersfield Now
Fire crews battle fire at Planet Fitness on White Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department battled a fire at the Planet Fitness on White Lane Friday morning. According to fire officials, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at around 8 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire at the Planet Fitness located at 2300 White Lane.
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
clovisroundup.com
Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School
The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
Man dead following crash involving semi-truck in Delano
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a crash near Delano that left one man dead and another injured.
One person dead in Delano collision
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
GV Wire
Fresno Man Who Died After Collision Ripped His Car In Half Is Identified
A man who died after driving his car into a concrete canal abutment on East Ashlan Avenue on Thursday night has been identified as Juan Luis Guevara, 36, of Fresno by the county coroner. Guevara’s car, an Accura TL, was torn in half by the collision, which was reported to...
Paso Robles helicopter to survey Coalinga groundwater for salinity
Low-flying helicopter to survey Coalinga and Pyramid Hills areas for groundwater research. – Starting around Nov. 17 and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will make low-level flights over areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern Counties near Coalinga and the Pyramid Hills, with limited surveying near Lost Hills. Residents of these areas may see a low-flying helicopter towing a large hoop hanging from a cable.
Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101
A homeless man was hospitalized after California Highway Patrol officers found him with major injuries on the side of Highway 101 at Santa Rosa St. The post Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
