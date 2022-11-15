ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

James R May
4d ago

Plus the people from California are coming here and vote Democrat and going to destroy this State like California is now

James R May
4d ago

Hold off on all new housing developments til you figure the water system or you will be draining us dry

Michael Bailey
3d ago

Californicators destroying rural Nevada just like LA taking water from norther California with the Owen's project. All thanks to developers greed in Las Vegas. When will this ever stop? And now with both of Nevada senators only caring about reelection and southern Nevada where the population supports them as far as they're concerned rural Nevada can go to blazes. Welcome to eastern California folks!

