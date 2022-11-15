Read full article on original website
James R May
4d ago
Plus the people from California are coming here and vote Democrat and going to destroy this State like California is now
Reply
15
James R May
4d ago
Hold off on all new housing developments til you figure the water system or you will be draining us dry
Reply
13
Michael Bailey
3d ago
Californicators destroying rural Nevada just like LA taking water from norther California with the Owen's project. All thanks to developers greed in Las Vegas. When will this ever stop? And now with both of Nevada senators only caring about reelection and southern Nevada where the population supports them as far as they're concerned rural Nevada can go to blazes. Welcome to eastern California folks!
Reply
3
Related
Nevada Appeal
Reno battery recycling company awarded $10 million federal grant
Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the American Battery Technology Co., in Reno has been awarded a $9.99 million federal grant from the Department of Energy. Cortez Masto said the money will support recycling and reuse of batteries that are critical to the state’s booming...
luxury-houses.net
A Completely Remodeled Smart Home with Strip and Mountain Views Asks $3 Million in Henderson, Nevada
1373 Ruby Sky Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1373 Ruby Sky Court, Henderson, Nevada is an amazing smart home was completely remodeled in 2019 with custom details throughout, spectacular strip and mountain views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1373 Ruby Sky Court, please contact Alan M Hays (Phone: 702-583-3343) at Realty Executives of SNV for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada’s untapped gold: Why Nevada will play a major role in America’s energy future
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is called the Silver State because of the silver mining industry which was a big part of the state’s early history. What’s lesser known is that Nevada can mine for minerals like lithium too, and it could one day become something the state is known for like hospitality and tourism.
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip Faces a Growing Health Crisis
A mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down on March 17, 2020, by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The coronavirus scare had become a reality and the magnitude of the moment was only beginning to settle in. It was the first time in more than 50 years that...
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of …. 3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. The College of Southern Nevada Mariachi Plata music …. The College...
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team
Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team and working committees on Wednesday, ahead of taking office in January.
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis. The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Wrong-way driver alerts approved for I-15 and US 95
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.
Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout
(The Center Square) – Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chief of Staff and Special Counsel Robert Kilroy resigned Thursday after just three months on the job. The Board of Regents agreed to provide Kilroy with a $110,000 payout, according to the Nevada Independent. His resignation comes...
Crisis on the Colorado River: Here's why Minnesotans should care
The Colorado River supplies water to millions of people in the U.S. and Mexico, but as water levels drop, there's a lot at stake for those out west and in Minnesota. In Las Vegas, Nevada, excess is everywhere. But just 15 miles east of the Strip, the most valuable resource of them all is getting critically low.
FOX Reno
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
8newsnow.com
Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots
The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. DNA ties Las Vegas man to 1980 rape,...
upr.org
New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
963kklz.com
Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas
Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
963kklz.com
Santa Express Is Back In Boulder City
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Especially if you like train rides at night. The Boulder City Santa Express is back for the 2022 season. This family-friendly train ride lets guests experience all the magic of the holidays onboard and in their railyard event center. Each train...
Fox5 KVVU
Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in. Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird flu, inflation ahead...
Comments / 14