Day Trip From Twin Falls To Magical Hot Spring Perched Over River
I don't use the word awe-inspiring very often, but a hot spring located northwest of Twin Falls that I recently discovered has one of the most incredible views you'll find anywhere in the Gem State. The location is also one that adventurous Magic Valley residents could enjoy and still make it home in time for dinner.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
New Restaurant Aimed At Satisfying Those Cravings Is Open In Twin Falls
Antojos Eatery and Cafe is open in Twin Falls. The new restaurant celebrates it's soft opening today, November 18th, until 7 pm. They also had a ribbon cutting earlier in the day. The new restaurant is where the old Maxie's used to be. Antojos Eatery and Cafe. Antojos means "cravings"...
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit
This was a pleasant surprise. A friend at the office raves about El Cazador in Buhl. I’ve been driving by the place for a very, very long time and always enjoyed the architecture. It’s located in a grand old movie theater. A couple of weeks ago, some Republican...
Dude, Where’s My (FREE) Camper; It’s In Wendell ID Ready To Go
There's an exciting listing that just went live on the southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Craigslist website just in time for the holiday road trip season. A guy named Tim just listed an overshot camper that was left on his property for the very reasonable price of $0.00. Road trips for...
Why Idahoans Are More Selfish Than They Will Ever Admit
The holidays are fast approaching and while many of us think about shopping, friends, and family, and preparing for them, there is another part that many don't mention and that is all the charities and giving that is done. Everywhere and every year around this time there are charity events taking place and it is on the residents of the area to help give to these events to help those less fortunate. Twin Falls has often been referred to as a giving community, but when it comes to the rest of the country, are the people of Idaho as giving as they think they are?
Driver Test Questions Twin Falls Motorists Are Getting Wrong
I've been driving in Twin Falls for many years, and I keep seeing area motorists making the same poor decisions behind the wheel. I recently researched the most missed driving test questions in Idaho, and it all began to make sense. Ninety-nine percent of the questions on national driving tests...
Store in Twin Falls Going out of Business Means Great Christmas Deals
The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.
kmvt
New Public Transportation System is coming to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There will be a new public transportation system coming to Twin Falls. When the city of Twin Falls hit 50,000 people, it lost its grant funding for the Trans IV public transportation system, causing the city to re-evaluate its public transportation needs. “Traditional fixed...
The One Thing you Need to Do in Idaho but Won’t as the Weather gets Cold
The frost is painting the glass of your windshield, the coats, beanies, and gloves are a must, and the cold weather has officially arrived in the Magic Valley. Nights are dropping into the teens, and the temperatures rise above freezing for only a couple of hours each day. With the cold finally, here, some things should have been done to prepare, and while many of us have done those tasks, there may be some that still need to be done for others. Most know to get firewood, blow out the hoses, and find the ice scrapers, but there is one task that should be done, that many are not aware of and won't do this fall or winter in the Magic Valley.
Twin Falls: Help Prevent Flooding by Cleaning Gutters and Curbs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls is asking residents to help prevent localized flooding by keeping gutters and curbs clear of debris and leaves near their homes. The city says keeping the drainage areas clear will help keep the water flowing when winter weather and subsequent melting arrives. "It’s not necessary to remove all leaves as storm drains are designed to allow some debris, but residents can help by ensuring that leaves are not accumulating along street gutters and around storm drains. Simply removing these leaves can help the stormwater system channel water away from the street," says the City in a statement. The City uses street sweepers to do the bulk of the work in areas where a lot of debris and leaves build up. The leaves along with dirt and debris can clog the drainage pipes that lead to retention ponds located around the city. The ponds or basins hold the runoff water and allow it to soak back into the ground or the overflow continues through the canal system and into Rock Creek or the Snake River. Any bags of leaves can be left beside resident trash bins and will be picked up during regular trash days at no extra charge, according to the City.
Finally! Twin Falls Sheriff’s Lip Sync Challenge
Remember when the lip sync challenges were all the rage on social media? It has been one of the few social media challenges that I could get behind because they were not destructive or harmful. Finally! The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office has released their lip sync challenge, and you are...
Don’t Miss Your Chance to Meet this Famous Celebrity in Twin Falls
Living in a town the size of Twin Falls, it is rare that celebrities and famous people come through and do appearances. When the chance is there, it is tough to pass up on it. We all have heard stories that inspire us and dream of one-day meeting those people to ask questions or perhaps to let them know their story inspired us. Rarely do you get to meet these people, but sometimes things work out and your paths cross. This weekend a person that has inspired many and whose story was turned into a popular movie will be here in Twin Falls and you don't want to miss the chance to meet him.
The Twin Falls Public Library Is Officially Going Fine Free
The Twin Falls Public Library has officially decided to go fine-free for late returns on books and other materials starting next year. The library stated that fines will no longer be implemented, and current fines will be forgiven. Fine Free At The Twin Falls Public Library. Starting in January of...
Twin Falls Woman Killed in Crash Near McCall
MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash, one of them a Twin Falls woman, on Friday near McCall. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the crash a little after 1 p.m. on State Highway 55 south of McCall. A 47-year-old man from Boise in a Ford pickup crossed the center line and sideswiped a Ford Explorer sending it into oncoming traffic and collided with a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 28-year-old Twin Falls woman who was killed. ISP said a 70-year-old Cascade woman driving the Ford was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. ISP said the Twin Falls woman had not been wearing a seat belt. The highway was blocked for more than three hours. The crash remains under investigation.
Can You Help Me Find Idaho Related Christmas Gifts?
A year ago I planned to send some family members Idaho-themed Christmas presents. I discovered the state capitol had a gift shop and decided it would be a good place to start. My thinking is it could be a bit pricey but if the difference benefits our lovely capitol building I would be glad to help by shelling out a few extra dollars. I went online and was informed the gift shop was closed for renovations. As a result, I bought the gifts from a private seller (and possibly save a few dollars) and shipped them directly to recipients.
