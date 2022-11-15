Read full article on original website
KITV.com
HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week
HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
KHON2
Handcrafted Pizza and Hand-poured Drinks at New J Dolan’s in Kahala
J Dolan’s is home to genuinely handcrafted pizza and authentic hand-poured beverages and has recently opened a new location. You can now enjoy their delicious food and drinks in Kahala! The restaurant serves up awesome deals on Coors Light & Miller Lite aluminum pints, and Peroni & Blue Moon drafts all day long. Kelly caught up with Daniel Dolan, owner of J Dolan’s, to learn all about their new location.
KITV.com
Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
KHON2
OMG? Oh My Grill! Local Plates & Affordable Prices
Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at a Pearl Kai Shopping Center with a restaurant that will have you saying “OMG”. Oh My Grill is a relatively new, but very popular restaurant in Honolulu for local style plate lunches and meals. The locally owned and operated restaurant serves up local staples like hamburger steak with savory gravy all over, crispy and juicy chicken katsu, or a good old mixed plate with all of the fixings. JJ Lee, owner of Oh My Grill, shared all of the details on their great, new location!
KITV.com
Family Promise teams up with Waikiki restaurant to help end hunger and homelessness
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week marks Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and one local non-profit and a Waikiki restaurant are teaming up to help families overcome both. Happening Wednesday is the second annual "Picnic with a Promise" to raise funds for family promise of Hawaii.
Rhino from San Diego reunites with mate at Honolulu Zoo
Aloha Kendi! The newest member of the Honolulu Zoo's animal family.
LIST: Top 10 neighborhood gems to eat at on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
KITV.com
How you can avoid scams this holiday season | Fraud Awareness Week
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- It's Fraud Awareness Week and the goal is to alert the community about potential scams ahead of the holiday season. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), fraud losses in 2021 totaled $5.8 billion. Experts say this number is expected to increase.
KITV.com
Friday Morning Weather - Enhanced Showers and Weak Trade Winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect enhanced showers and some thunderstorms across windward waters today as the upper trough passes by and surface winds remain weakened. Thunderstorms are possible across leeward Big Island areas this afternoon. Winds will start to return by this afternoon and will become strong this weekend as the upper trough exits and high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 17–23, 2022
Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 to 10 p.m. Come to Kaka‘ako for this month’s Night Market, which celebrates local food, culture and community. The street fair and block party will feature food vendors, art, music, live entertainment and giving opportunities with community nonprofits. Family-Friendly Event, free, Keawe and Auahi...
nomadlawyer.org
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
KITV.com
Weekend Weather: Lots of wind and some scattered showers expected
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A disturbance is exiting and will in turn return trade wind conditions to the islands. Expect gusty winds for the weekend. Overnight, trade wind showers will be focused in windward and mauka areas. Some rains could be heavy. There will be mostly cloudy skies with lows upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Pedestrian struck on road in Kailua, dies
The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.
HNL airport increasing its parking rates
As you prepare your future traveling plans you may want to be aware that there will be increased parking rates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
hulalandblog.com
Doris Duke’s Shangri La & the Honolulu Museum of Art: Hawaii’s Most Undiscovered Gem
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Shangri La is the most “undiscovered hidden gem” on Oahu. Usually when people are asking about hidden gems, they’re expecting me to tell them about some secret slice of beach that only a handful of people know about, but THIS is truly an unexpected surprise.
Poi Dogs & Popoki needs foster homes for holidays
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Poi Dogs & Popoki is in need of foster parents this holiday season.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City knew for years about lead concerns at shooting range, but did little to warn workers of danger
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gun owners on Oahu are still without a public range as a probe into possible lead contamination at Koko Head Shooting Complex continues ― and new details emerge about what the city knew. Two months ago, the range closed abruptly after tests showed nearly everyone who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport
It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
KITV.com
Bus fares could go down for some riders in the new year
Bus fares on Oahu could change, in a good way, for some riders in the new year. A bill that would impact theBus and Handi-van services, is advancing at Honolulu Hale.
