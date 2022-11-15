ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week

HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Handcrafted Pizza and Hand-poured Drinks at New J Dolan’s in Kahala

J Dolan’s is home to genuinely handcrafted pizza and authentic hand-poured beverages and has recently opened a new location. You can now enjoy their delicious food and drinks in Kahala! The restaurant serves up awesome deals on Coors Light & Miller Lite aluminum pints, and Peroni & Blue Moon drafts all day long. Kelly caught up with Daniel Dolan, owner of J Dolan’s, to learn all about their new location.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

OMG? Oh My Grill! Local Plates & Affordable Prices

Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at a Pearl Kai Shopping Center with a restaurant that will have you saying “OMG”. Oh My Grill is a relatively new, but very popular restaurant in Honolulu for local style plate lunches and meals. The locally owned and operated restaurant serves up local staples like hamburger steak with savory gravy all over, crispy and juicy chicken katsu, or a good old mixed plate with all of the fixings. JJ Lee, owner of Oh My Grill, shared all of the details on their great, new location!
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Friday Morning Weather - Enhanced Showers and Weak Trade Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect enhanced showers and some thunderstorms across windward waters today as the upper trough passes by and surface winds remain weakened. Thunderstorms are possible across leeward Big Island areas this afternoon. Winds will start to return by this afternoon and will become strong this weekend as the upper trough exits and high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 17–23, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 to 10 p.m. Come to Kaka‘ako for this month’s Night Market, which celebrates local food, culture and community. The street fair and block party will feature food vendors, art, music, live entertainment and giving opportunities with community nonprofits. Family-Friendly Event, free, Keawe and Auahi...
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii

In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
WAIPAHU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
KITV.com

Weekend Weather: Lots of wind and some scattered showers expected

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A disturbance is exiting and will in turn return trade wind conditions to the islands. Expect gusty winds for the weekend. Overnight, trade wind showers will be focused in windward and mauka areas. Some rains could be heavy. There will be mostly cloudy skies with lows upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport

It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy