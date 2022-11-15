PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Saturday afternoon, Rutgers will host No. 11 Penn State in the penultimate Big Ten regular season game for both teams. Penn State certainly boasts a number of intriguing NFL draft prospects that should generate interest in today’s games. While Jerry Porter Jr. isn’t expected to play today, there are still players such as offensive tackle Caeden Wallace, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, defensive end Adisa Isaac, safety Ji’Ayir Lee as well as quarterback Sean Clifford among others. Last season, Rutgers had two players drafted and several other players make NFL rosters as undrafted rookie free agents. Several NFL teams are in attendance today at SHI Stadium: Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears New York Giants (notable names include general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll) San Francisco 49ers Hula Bowl (there is a representative here from the senior all-star game) Rutgers needs two wins in their final two Big Ten regular season games to be eligible for a bowl game. Penn State sophomore wide receiver Park Washington is out for this game. List Penn State vs. Rutgers: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

