Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on Cardinals’ QB uncertainty, Williams tipping plays, Colorado weather; Lynch on Ndamukong Suh interest
The San Francisco 49ers are holding their three practices this week at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, to get acclimated to the altitude. On Sunday, the team will travel to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.
Sources: Commanders won't activate DE Chase Young vs. Texans
Despite indications he would return this week, Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated for Sunday's game, sources told ESPN on Saturday.
Bengals making massive change after struggles
Punter Kevin Huber has been a member of the Cincinnati Bengals since he was drafted by the team back in 2009 and set the franchise record for most career game appearances. But it looks like his time as the Bengals’ starting punter could be coming to a close after the veteran has had some struggles Read more... The post Bengals making massive change after struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants could sign former hated rival?
The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
Rams Get Encouraging Injury Update For Offensive Star
The Los Angeles Rams suffered more than just a loss on their record against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. They lost wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, to a dreaded high ankle sprain during the game. The star wide receiver underwent surgery this week and was placed on IR, so he will miss at least the next four games and potentially longer depending on how the next few weeks go for the team.
Giants reportedly pursuing former rival, All-Star pitcher
Kenley Jansen could choose from several different playoff contenders as a free agent this offseason, but one team, in particular, might be especially interested. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday the San Francisco Giants are showing interest in the three-time All-Star closer. Source: #SFGiants showing interest in free agent Kenley Jansen. Gabe Kapler and Farhan Read more... The post Giants reportedly pursuing former rival, All-Star pitcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Where do the Warriors rank among most popular American sports teams?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Buoyed by Stephen Curry’s emergence, the Golden State Warriors have quickly risen to one of the United States’ most popular teams. But just how popular are they? A study done by Sidelines Sports Betting attempted to answer that question. The study measured American professional sports teams using the following factors: Number […]
What scouts are in attendance for No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers?
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Saturday afternoon, Rutgers will host No. 11 Penn State in the penultimate Big Ten regular season game for both teams. Penn State certainly boasts a number of intriguing NFL draft prospects that should generate interest in today’s games. While Jerry Porter Jr. isn’t expected to play today, there are still players such as offensive tackle Caeden Wallace, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, defensive end Adisa Isaac, safety Ji’Ayir Lee as well as quarterback Sean Clifford among others. Last season, Rutgers had two players drafted and several other players make NFL rosters as undrafted rookie free agents. Several NFL teams are in attendance today at SHI Stadium: Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears New York Giants (notable names include general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll) San Francisco 49ers Hula Bowl (there is a representative here from the senior all-star game) Rutgers needs two wins in their final two Big Ten regular season games to be eligible for a bowl game. Penn State sophomore wide receiver Park Washington is out for this game. List Penn State vs. Rutgers: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
Steve Kerr gave unprecedented speech to 'melancholy' Warriors in Suns loss
Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s ‘Damon & Ratto’ on Thursday to discuss how the team felt “melancholy” during Wednesday’s tough loss to the Suns.
