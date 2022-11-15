Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Residents share thoughts on future plans for Burgess community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday, a discussion was held to update a 10-year-old plan that seeks improvements and smart development projects in the Burgess community of Horry County. County officials presented these updates to some community members to hear their feedback. The Burgess community plan was approved...
wpde.com
Some Florence students test their piloting skills
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students a part of Florence 1 School's Advantage Academy got the chance Thursday to see what it's like to fly a plane. The academy allows the students to take courses in aviation. The students were able to fly in a plane with a pilot to...
wpde.com
Black Wednesday: Everything will be 50% off at Habitat ReStore in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You can get a jumpstart on holiday deals next week. The Habitat ReStore in Horry County will host its annual Black Wednesday Sale on Wednesday, November 23. Everything in the store will be 50% off. The money goes towards building affordable homes for people...
wpde.com
'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
wpde.com
Newly designed benches headed to Myrtle Beach boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach City Government has released a new design for the boardwalk benches. The photos of the new designs were shared on Facebook Wednesday. City officials say 100 of these circular benches have been purchased. They say they're waiting on delivery. Officials also...
wpde.com
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
wpde.com
Waccamaw Community Foundation: Providing disaster recovery, scholarships & grants
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This is National Community Foundation Week. The Waccamaw Community Foundation serves Horry and Georgetown counties. The organization provides scholarships for students, assists with disaster recovery and provides grants that help the community. They also match donor dollars with the organizations that need funding. "We...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach selects city's first opioid program coordinator, talks area epidemic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach leaders said the city's opioid problem led them to appoint their first opioid program coordinator. Funding for the position came from a national opioid settlement agreement earlier this year. In 2020, more than 100 people died in Horry County due to opioids,...
wpde.com
Sunflower lanyard: Travelers with hidden disabilities can self-identify at MYR discreetly
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials at the Myrtle Beach International Airport are launching a new customer service initiative that they hope will make travel more accessible for passengers with hidden disabilities. Beginning Thursday, the Myrtle Beach International Airport has announced its participation in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program.
wpde.com
Horry Co. requests dismissal of lawsuit regarding flood law exceptions for local builder
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This week, county council members had an opportunity to reconsider a decision in relation to an ongoing lawsuit. Councilmembers decided not to act on it and maintain the current standards within the county's Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance. At the start of the month, the council...
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
wpde.com
You're invited to ABC15's Hurricane Pizza Palooza!
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15's Hurricane Pizza Palooza will be held on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pelicans Stadium. It's a free pizza party to celebrate the end of the 2022 hurricane season. Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski made the promise to viewers in 2021...
wpde.com
Residents invited to shred documents at MB Pelicans field to stay safe from identity fraud
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It is International Fraud Awareness Week and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is helping people protect their identities. They teamed up with Shred-360, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful to host a community shred event. According to the Association...
wpde.com
Former CCSD teacher gifts hundreds of bikes to elementary school students
A former CCSD first-grade teacher warmed the hearts of hundreds of children this week. Founder and Executive Director of Going Places, Katie Blomquist, gifted 448 brand-new bicycles to elementary students at Maltida Dunston Elementary School on Monday, Nov 14. Blomquist and Going Places gifted 167 bicycles to the Charleston Development...
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Lanes...
wpde.com
Car crashes into Starbucks in 5 Points area of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A car hit the brick portion of the Starbucks in the 5 Points area off of West Palmetto Street in Florence Thursday afternoon, according to an employee at the company. The worker said right now they're closed because of the situation. Florence Police Cpt. Mike...
wpde.com
Official hopes Florence Memorial Stadium will be used soon after 2 years of no activity
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There's been no activity at the Florence Memorial Stadium in the past two years since Florence One Schools built stadiums for each of its three high schools. The stadium was built in 1949 and has managed and owned by the Stadium Commission. Gerald Holley is...
wpde.com
Horry Co. woman loses everything in house fire, shares journey of starting over
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family of four and their dog are without a home after a fire burned their house Monday morning. The fire happened on Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road in the Socastee area around 11 a.m. Renter Jessica Kraman said she was volunteering at...
wpde.com
Former Horry Co. deputy's charges dismissed after 2 women drowned in transport van in 2018
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Charges have been dismissed Friday morning against former Horry County deputy Joshua Bishop in the deaths of two women who drowned in a transport van after Hurricane Florence in 2018, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. Clements said the charges of two counts...
wpde.com
Horry Co. therapist says National Survivors of Suicide Day marks necessary conversation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday marks National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and while one Horry County therapist said it’s not an easy conversation, it is a necessary one. John Falls of Oceanic Counseling Group said it’s common for someone struggling to act as if everything is...
Comments / 0