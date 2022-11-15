ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Residents share thoughts on future plans for Burgess community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday, a discussion was held to update a 10-year-old plan that seeks improvements and smart development projects in the Burgess community of Horry County. County officials presented these updates to some community members to hear their feedback. The Burgess community plan was approved...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Some Florence students test their piloting skills

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students a part of Florence 1 School's Advantage Academy got the chance Thursday to see what it's like to fly a plane. The academy allows the students to take courses in aviation. The students were able to fly in a plane with a pilot to...
FLORENCE, SC
'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Newly designed benches headed to Myrtle Beach boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach City Government has released a new design for the boardwalk benches. The photos of the new designs were shared on Facebook Wednesday. City officials say 100 of these circular benches have been purchased. They say they're waiting on delivery. Officials also...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Waccamaw Community Foundation: Providing disaster recovery, scholarships & grants

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This is National Community Foundation Week. The Waccamaw Community Foundation serves Horry and Georgetown counties. The organization provides scholarships for students, assists with disaster recovery and provides grants that help the community. They also match donor dollars with the organizations that need funding. "We...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
LAKE CITY, SC
You're invited to ABC15's Hurricane Pizza Palooza!

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15's Hurricane Pizza Palooza will be held on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pelicans Stadium. It's a free pizza party to celebrate the end of the 2022 hurricane season. Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski made the promise to viewers in 2021...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Former CCSD teacher gifts hundreds of bikes to elementary school students

A former CCSD first-grade teacher warmed the hearts of hundreds of children this week. Founder and Executive Director of Going Places, Katie Blomquist, gifted 448 brand-new bicycles to elementary students at Maltida Dunston Elementary School on Monday, Nov 14. Blomquist and Going Places gifted 167 bicycles to the Charleston Development...
CHARLESTON, SC
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Lanes...
CONWAY, SC
Car crashes into Starbucks in 5 Points area of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A car hit the brick portion of the Starbucks in the 5 Points area off of West Palmetto Street in Florence Thursday afternoon, according to an employee at the company. The worker said right now they're closed because of the situation. Florence Police Cpt. Mike...
FLORENCE, SC

