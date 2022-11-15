ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

insideradio.com

Rose Ortega

Momentum Broadcasting country KJUG Tulare, CA (106.7), APD/midday host Rose Ortega will retire from the station, effective Dec. 15. Ortega has been with the station since 2012 and was upped to APD in 2018. Before joining KJUG, she hosted mornings at iHeartMedia AC KSOF Fresno (98.9) for 10 years. “I’m...
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

Who’s Got the Best Shot at Operating Fresno’s Tower Theatre?

With more than two years of controversy, protests, court cases, a bidding war with a local church, and concerns about its upkeep, Fresno’s historic downtown Tower Theatre is set to come under new management. After purchasing the venue for $6.5 million, the city sought proposals from groups interested in...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

FNR Preview: San Joaquin Memorial vs. Clovis West

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Friday Night Rivals returns with a semifinal matchup in Division 1 and you can watch it live on CW59. Top-seeded Clovis West will host San Joaquin Memorial at Lamonica Stadium. FOX26 Sports reporter Vanessa Romo has the lowdown on the showdown. The game will be...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement

Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School

The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment

November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
MADERA, CA
fresyes.com

Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

After Fresno Launch, In-Home Pet Euthanasia Service Expands to New City

Following its launch in Fresno earlier this year, a local start-up company that facilitates compassionate, in-home pet euthanasia is expanding into a new market. CodaPet currently provides end of life support for pets in the greater Fresno area. It has now begun service in the Oklahoma City region, the company announced in a news release.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo Debuts New Holiday Experience: Illuminature

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is always a special place to visit for Valley residents and their families, and though the temperatures drop through the holiday season, it doesn’t slow crowds from enjoying the Zoo, especially with the addition of annual events like the very popular Zoo Lights, which the Zoo has hosted for numerous years, featuring hundreds and thousands of lights, holiday scenes and decor, and photo setups for families to enjoy during the winter evenings. This year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the debut of an exciting new holiday event: Illuminature.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
STRATHMORE, CA
KMJ

Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified

The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
FRESNO, CA
abc45.com

VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car

VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
FRESNO, CA

