She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
insideradio.com
Rose Ortega
Momentum Broadcasting country KJUG Tulare, CA (106.7), APD/midday host Rose Ortega will retire from the station, effective Dec. 15. Ortega has been with the station since 2012 and was upped to APD in 2018. Before joining KJUG, she hosted mornings at iHeartMedia AC KSOF Fresno (98.9) for 10 years. “I’m...
GV Wire
Who’s Got the Best Shot at Operating Fresno’s Tower Theatre?
With more than two years of controversy, protests, court cases, a bidding war with a local church, and concerns about its upkeep, Fresno’s historic downtown Tower Theatre is set to come under new management. After purchasing the venue for $6.5 million, the city sought proposals from groups interested in...
KMPH.com
FNR Preview: San Joaquin Memorial vs. Clovis West
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Friday Night Rivals returns with a semifinal matchup in Division 1 and you can watch it live on CW59. Top-seeded Clovis West will host San Joaquin Memorial at Lamonica Stadium. FOX26 Sports reporter Vanessa Romo has the lowdown on the showdown. The game will be...
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
GV Wire
Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement
Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
clovisroundup.com
Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School
The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
goldrushcam.com
Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment
November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
GV Wire
After Fresno Launch, In-Home Pet Euthanasia Service Expands to New City
Following its launch in Fresno earlier this year, a local start-up company that facilitates compassionate, in-home pet euthanasia is expanding into a new market. CodaPet currently provides end of life support for pets in the greater Fresno area. It has now begun service in the Oklahoma City region, the company announced in a news release.
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
Fresno clerk stops attempted robbery by saying ‘no’, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Friday morning near Fresno State. Police say the attempted robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at Shaw and Maple avenues. Police say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven displayed what appeared to be a grip […]
fresyes.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo Debuts New Holiday Experience: Illuminature
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is always a special place to visit for Valley residents and their families, and though the temperatures drop through the holiday season, it doesn’t slow crowds from enjoying the Zoo, especially with the addition of annual events like the very popular Zoo Lights, which the Zoo has hosted for numerous years, featuring hundreds and thousands of lights, holiday scenes and decor, and photo setups for families to enjoy during the winter evenings. This year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the debut of an exciting new holiday event: Illuminature.
Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
KMJ
Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified
The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
abc45.com
VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
California faces $25B budget deficit, Fresno homeless funding could be suspended indefinitely
A grim outlook on the state of California's next spending plan.
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
