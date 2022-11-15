Read full article on original website
Plano ISD discussing 2 options for 2023-24 academic calendar
Plano ISD is considering two options for the district's academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Plano ISD board of trustees reviewed two draft calendar options for the 2023-24 school year during its Nov. 15 meeting. Staff considered several factors when putting together the calendars, including considerations...
Highlander School to close after 57 years
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Jill Reed’s announcement came as a shock to assembled teachers and parents. After 57 years teaching students in preschool through sixth grade, Highlander School will close its doors at the end of this school year. “On behalf of the entire Reed/Woodring family, we have found...
Forney ISD Board lowers tax rate for 5th straight year while receiving 'A' FIRST financial rating from TEA
FORNEY, Texas — For the fifth year in a row, the FISD Board has lowered the tax rate for residents living within the Forney ISD school boundaries. The Board approved the new rate during the September meeting. Since 2020, the Forney ISD tax rate has decreased by a total of 18.5 cents.
Iconic Dallas Barber Honored by the State of Texas
A Dallas barber who inspired hundreds of Texas may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. Johnny Graham, the founder of Graham’s Barber Shops and Graham’s Barber College, was honored with a Texas historical marker outside Fair Park on Monday. Graham, who died in 1990, was a...
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
Regional water district to start work on new sewer line in McKinney
A new sewer line is set to be constructed in McKinney in 2023. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney residents will see construction begin on a new sewer transfer pipeline along Harry McKillop Boulevard and Airport Drive in spring 2023. At a Nov. 15 McKinney City Council meeting, council approved areas...
Collin College students to earn credentials through apprenticeship program with Raytheon Intelligence and Space
Nestled in a building on the Raytheon Intelligence and Space campus in McKinney, a group of local leaders sealed the deal on a partnership that aims to forge a jobs pipeline in the community. On Monday, a partnership between Raytheon Intelligence and Space, Collin College and the U.S. Department of...
McKinney National Airport gets approval to add new facility
McKinney National Airport will add a new facility in 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) McKinney National Airport will add a new 15,000-square-foot maintenance and storage facility next year. McKinney City Council gave the green light to engage Crossland Construction Company Inc. to design and construct the facility and provide construction manager...
Dallas Poll Workers Urge Commissioners to Postpone Election Certification
Dallas residents urged the commissioners court to postpone the certification of the November 8 election votes and move to a paper system at its Tuesday meeting after election officials from multiple Dallas County locations reported exaggerated and inaccurate voter numbers from poll pads. Multiple witnesses claimed to have seen the...
Homeless Center Next to School Sparks Outcry
The City of Dallas plans to convert an abandoned Oak Cliff hospital into a “homeless services” center, but many local residents have voiced opposition to this plan. “My concern is that the school is literally directly across the street,” said resident Christina Anne during a neighborhood meeting at Kiest Park Recreation Center.
Bridge projects along I-30, SH 224 to slow travel between Commerce and Greenville through January 2023
Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.
EV Charger Manufacturer Selects Plano, Texas For First US Factory
SK Signet, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, will open a factory in Plano. The company will also conduct research for new equipment and personal customization at the new location. The factory is SK Signet’s first in the U.S. and according to a press release, it will align...
3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes
Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DAY PUTNAM, STEPHEN IAN; W/M; POB: WASHINGTON; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION: TECH/PARRA...
Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot
As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
Airshow crash: B-17 flies over Texas elementary school days before being involved in Dallas crash
Video shows a B-17 taking part in a Veterans Day flyover in Richmond, Texas prior to flying to Dallas. The B-17 went down during a mid-air collision two days later.
