See Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time: Pics

By Grace Riley
 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo is known for being Gen Z’s It Girl. From her killer songs, her Y2K vibe and her sparkly looks — it's hard to deny her stardom.

While the California native starred in Disney’s Bizaardvark , her big break really came from the hit mockumentary High School Musical: The Musical: The Series . In the show, the actress debuted her song “All I Want” and fans fell in love with her relatable and catchy lyrics.

In January 2021, the pop star released her hit track “Driver's License” and it broke the internet . It was the first song of the year to hit one billion streams and topped Billboard’s charts for nine weeks. Amid the success of the tune , the “Brutal” singer dropped her first album, Sour , which was also met with praise from fans.

With her album came the Sour era, which consisted of purple hues, butterflies, and early 2000s girly/grunge looks. The “Deja Vu” singer’s style evolved from a Disney star to an edgy rebel.

Rodrigo’s fashion choices have been compared to Avril Lavigne 's, with their shared interests in plaid skirts and combat boots. The two punk princesses even collaborated on her Sour tour, performing “Complicated” together at her Toronto show.

One of her most talked about looks is her fabulous dress at the 2022 Met Gala . The lavender Versace gown sparkled all night. It featured a gorgeous cowl neckline and straps draped perfectly over her body. The thigh high slit showed just the right amount of the artist’s skin. She wore sheer purple gloves and added bling underneath with diamond rings. As for glam, the “Happier” singer rocked a smokey purple eyeshadow look and light face makeup. Rodrigo finished the look with her long wavy locks and purple butterflies pinned in her hair.

Another standout moment came at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. She rocked a sexy Saint Laurent black dress, debuting her more adult-like style. The dress was so eye-catching on its own that she opted to go without jewelry. Instead, she wore a bright red lip, messy updo and simple black heels. She looked as classy as ever.

The “Good 4 U” singer has a unique fashion sense that always slays on and off the red carpet. We’re taking a look back at her most memorable moments.

Keep scrolling to see Olivia Rodrigo’s fashion evolution through the years:

