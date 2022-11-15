Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
ringsidenews.com
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES FIRST FOUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY TV TAPING IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
Impact Wrestling announced the following matches for this Saturday's TV Taping in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans. For ticket information, visit www.ImpactWrestling.com. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WCW CELEBRITY WRESTLER, COMEDIAN JAY LENO HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS
TMZ.com is reporting that former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno is currently hospitalized with severe burns. According to their report, Leno's face was burned when one of the cars in his Los Angeles garage "erupted into flamed without warning", burning the left side of his face. TMZ's report states that the flamed "thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear."
Pro Wrestling Insider
KURT ANGLE FILMING FOR WWE TODAY, MISTY BLUE SIMMES DOING FIRST SIGNING IN DECADES AND MORE
Kurt Angle was filming WWE's Most Wanted Treasures with Mick Foley:. Eric Simms is hosting a private signing for former NWA star Misty Blue Simmes this Saturday 11/19. It will be her first signing of any type in decades. For more details, visit https://esspromotions.com. For those who have asked about...
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK AUDIENCE DROPS IN SECOND WEEK ON FRIDAYS
The 11/11 episode of Young Rock on NBC garnered 1,426,000 overnight viewers and a 0.10 in the 18-49 demo. Last week's third season premiere episode, moving to its new timeslot of 8:30 PM EST on Fridays, garnered 1,811,000 overnight viewers and a 0.26 in the 18-49 demo. That would be,...
Wave 3
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center. On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release. Guests will see U.S. Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WORLD OF SPORT LOOKING TO RELAUNCH?
Inside the Ropes is reporting that World of Sport Wrestling in the UK is looking to relaunch, and have spoken with Nick Aldis and Mickie James. World of Sport was a sports anthology series that ran for 20 years on ITV and regularly featured pro wrestling personalities and matches from Europe. When the decision was made in 1985 to cancel the series, it crippled homegrown pro wrestling in that region for many years, setting the stage for the then-WWF's already growing popularity in the region to flourish just a few years later.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S RAW LINEUP
WWE has now changed a match that was originally announced for tonight's Raw. It was originally announced that Elias would team with Riddle against Alpha Academy. Instead, it will be Matt Riddle versus Chad Gable. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI CALLIHAN OPENING PILEDRIVER WRESTLING ACADEMY IN DAYTON, OHIO
Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan announced the following:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S RAW IS...
Announced for next week's Monday Night Raw in Albany, NY at the MVP Arena:. *The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. If Lumis wins, he earns a Raw contract. *Team Bianca Belair vs. Team Damage CRTL match to determine Wargames match advantage. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 11/18
Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) defeated Dani Palmer. Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) defeated Oro Mensah. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/17 DYNAMITE VIDEOS
It's the Moment That the Death Triangle has Been Waiting For! | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. Jon Moxley Calls Out MJF Ahead of Their World Title Match at Full Gear | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. What did Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have to say to her Full Gear opponent Saraya | AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR TV PREVIEW
Set for tonight's edition of NWA Powerrr on FITE.TV:. *New NWA Champion Tyrus to appear. *NWA TV champion Jordan Clearwater's first title defense vs. Mims. *Aron Stevens cs. JR Kratos. *Ryan Davidson vs. Odinson. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT
*Wendy Choo versus Cora Jade. *The mysterious SCRYPTS will make their debut. *Carmelo Hayes versus Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW FULL GEAR APPROACHING $1 MILLION GATE, CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S DYNAMITE LINEUP
The Bunny has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite due to illness AEW President Tony Khan has announced:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
