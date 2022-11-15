Read full article on original website
At NWA Hard Times in New Orleans, NWA head booker Billy Corgan made the controversial decision to take the strap off of Trevor Murdoch, who was in his second reign with the 10 Pounds of Gold, and give it to Tyrus, the NWA staple who WWE fans might remember as Brodus Clay.
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura's recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy's wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit.
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. "I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
AEW FULL GEAR APPROACHING $1 MILLION GATE, CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S DYNAMITE LINEUP
The Bunny has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite due to illness AEW President Tony Khan has announced:
TRIPLE H TO SPEAK AT SXSW, WWE PRE-SALE CODE FOR NYC RETURN & MORE
There is an online pre-sale for the 2/13/23 Raw taping in Brooklyn, NY ongoing right now at SeatGeek.com using code SEATGEEK. The excellent book Dynamite and Davey: The Explosive Lives of the British Bulldogs by Steven Bell will have having an updated, second printing:
CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S RAW LINEUP
WWE has now changed a match that was originally announced for tonight's Raw. It was originally announced that Elias would team with Riddle against Alpha Academy. Instead, it will be Matt Riddle versus Chad Gable.
11/17 DYNAMITE VIDEOS
It's the Moment That the Death Triangle has Been Waiting For! | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. Jon Moxley Calls Out MJF Ahead of Their World Title Match at Full Gear | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. What did Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have to say to her Full Gear opponent Saraya | AEW...
WORLD OF SPORT LOOKING TO RELAUNCH?
Inside the Ropes is reporting that World of Sport Wrestling in the UK is looking to relaunch, and have spoken with Nick Aldis and Mickie James. World of Sport was a sports anthology series that ran for 20 years on ITV and regularly featured pro wrestling personalities and matches from Europe. When the decision was made in 1985 to cancel the series, it crippled homegrown pro wrestling in that region for many years, setting the stage for the then-WWF's already growing popularity in the region to flourish just a few years later.
SARAYA ON GETTNG CLEARED TO WRESTLE, NEW AEW MERCH AND MORE
CJ Perry (Lana from WWE) Talks Wrestling, Surreal Life, Bruce Willis and More.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 11/18
Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) defeated Dani Palmer. Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) defeated Oro Mensah.
WWE RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY IN PHILADELHIA PRE-SALE IS...
The pre-sale for the 1/23/23 Raw 30th Anniversary event in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center is RAW30. The pre-sale is currently ongoing.
WWE OFFERS AUSTIN ANOTHER MATCH?, WARGAMES RULES OFFICIAL AND MORE
Fightful.com is reporting that since the new regime has taken over within WWE, they have made an offer to Steve Austin to return for another match after his bout at Wrestlemania 38 against Kevin Owens. WWE announced the following rules for the Survivor Series 2022 Wargames matches:. -Two teams will...
PRE-SALE CODE FOR 34 NEW WWE LIVE EVENTS
WWE announced that the pre-sale password CHEER can be used on the current online pre-sale for all events going on sale this Friday:
PORTLAND WRESTLING SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES' ON VICE TV
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its seventh episode at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled Portland: Where Wrestling Got Weird. Promotional material from the episode notes, "The Portland Wrestling territory was the premiere promotion of the Northwest, renowned for its extensive and loyal roster of eccentric talent and wild, eclectic storylines."
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
Following Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series 2022 event in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim a competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley. *Men's...
SEVERAL WWE PRE-SALE CODES RELEASED
Another presale password for today's presale for the January 16 Raw from Cincinnati, Ohio is CHAMPION. That presale goes on until tomorrow at 11:59 PM. A presale password for the February 20 Raw In Ottawa, Ontario going on now to tomorrow at 11:59 PM is WWEFAN. A presale password for...
WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT
*Wendy Choo versus Cora Jade. *The mysterious SCRYPTS will make their debut. *Carmelo Hayes versus Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH ADDED TO RAW
WWE has announced tonight's match with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor will now be a championship match. *MizTV - The Miz "will apologize" to Dexter Lumis.
WWE WRESTLEMANIA WEEK EVENTS PRE-SALE SET FOR TOMORROW
WWE will hold a pre-sale tomorrow for the following Wrestlemania 39 events in Los Angeles:. - Friday, March 31: WWE Friday Night SmackDown/2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. - Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. - Monday, April 3: WWE Monday Night Raw. Tickets for the events...
Tyrus ushers in a new era of NWA POWERRR
As the big man Tyrus says, we’re just living in his world. That is pretty clear since his win at Hard Times 3, and he wants to usher in the IdolMania Sports Management Era into the National Wrestling Alliance. Whatever your feelings on the big man(which John Powell did a great job in his Mat Matters piece), we will see the champ speak his mind and we’ll also have Kratos finally get his hands on The Most Feared Kratos.
