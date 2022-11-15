Inside the Ropes is reporting that World of Sport Wrestling in the UK is looking to relaunch, and have spoken with Nick Aldis and Mickie James. World of Sport was a sports anthology series that ran for 20 years on ITV and regularly featured pro wrestling personalities and matches from Europe. When the decision was made in 1985 to cancel the series, it crippled homegrown pro wrestling in that region for many years, setting the stage for the then-WWF's already growing popularity in the region to flourish just a few years later.

1 DAY AGO