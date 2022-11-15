Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Day Trip to The Seven Sisters and South DownsJoJo's Cup of Mocha
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION TV WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for next week's Thanksgiving Night edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION REPLAY IS NOW STREAMING
MLW is streaming a replay of last week's Fusion episode:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to appear. For more,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES FIRST FOUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY TV TAPING IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
Impact Wrestling announced the following matches for this Saturday's TV Taping in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans. For ticket information, visit www.ImpactWrestling.com. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH STAR RETURNS FROM INJURY & MORE: AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM BRIDGEPORT, CT
We are live in Bridgeport, CT for AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Athena defeated Victoria Andreola. *Rush and The Butcher & The Blade defeated Doug Love & Channing Thomas & Brett Goslin. *Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura & Leva Bates. *Brian Cage with Prince Nana defeated Brandon Cutler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan Strong:. *Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian vs. Bullet Club's El Phantasmo & Chris Bey. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
U.S. Marine reveals horrifying new Brittney Griner conditions
The Russian government denied the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner last month. Griner previously plead guilty to attempting to smuggle a small amount of hashish oil onto a domestic flight with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians sentenced her to nine years in prison. All of which will be served in one Read more... The post U.S. Marine reveals horrifying new Brittney Griner conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT ON AXS, MOOSE TRAINING WITH WWE STARS
Scheduled to headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the first-ever "Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match" with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV AUDIENCE UP LEADING INTO OVER DRIVE TONIGHT
The 11/17 edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV garnered an overnight audience of 109,000 overnight viewers, up from from last week's 94,000. In the 18-49 demo, they brought in a 0.02. Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Audience. 18-49 Demo. 11/17/22 109,000 0.02. 11/10/22 94,000 0.02. 11/03/22 56,000 0.01. 10/27/22...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROMAN & SETH TALK A DECADE WITH WWE, JAY LENO UNDERGOES SURGERY
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns did an interview with Sports Illustrated talking about the formation of The Shield. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Former WCW Celebrity wrestler, comedian Jay Leno has undergone surgery that included skin grafts due to Second and Third-Degree Burns suffered over the weekend in a gasoline fire in his garage.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION REPORT: A DOUBLE KROSS, IT FINALLY HAPPENED, AND MORE
Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Rich Bocchini. We begin with comments from Davey Richards about tonight’s match against Alex Kane. He says his goal has been to be the best wrestler in the world. He says he has been wrestling since he was 10. Everything he has done is to become a better wrestler. He does not play wrestler, he is a wrestler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KEVIN NASH AND KEN SHAMROCK IN UPCOMING FILM
Deadline reported that filming has begun in Toronto for 'Fight Another Day' featuring Kevin Nash, Ken Shamrock and Chuck Liddell. https://deadline.com/2022/11/fight-another-day-shoot-eric-johnson-martin-kove-kevin-nash-ufc-fighters-1235175999/. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TO HEAD TO LONDON NEXT YEAR, DEBUTING IN LEGENDARY CALIFORNIA VENUE, RAMPAGE LINEUP & MORE
-Wednesday 2/22/23 debut in Phoenix, Arizona at The Footprint Center for a live Dynamite and Rampage taping. -Wednesday 3/1/23 live Dynamite at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. -Friday 3/3/23 live Rampage at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. The promotion also confirmed they would debut in London, UK next...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STREET FIGHTS AND SIX MAN TAGS ON TOP: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Lakeland, Florida at the Lakeland Armory with Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes and all three members of Toxic Attraction advertised. WWE will run Allentown, PA tonight at the PPL Center with Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett in a Madison...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage from The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:. *Last stop before tomorrow's AEW Full Gear PPV. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. DDT Pro's Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita. *Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer - AEW Eliminator Tournament Match. *FTW Champion Hook vs. Lee...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW PRESALE, SHIELD POWERBOMBS AND MORE
During last night's SmackDown broadcast in the Cincinnati market, a commercial ran for the January 16 Raw at the Heritage Center, advertising Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley. Checking the Heritage Bank Center website, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are also being advertised. On WWE.com, Kevin Owens and Bayley are added to the talent slated to appear on that show.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BACKSTAGE AT IMPACT'S OVER DRIVE PPV IS...
Former ROH booker Hunter "Delirious" Johnston is backstage at the Impact Wrestling Over Drive PPV in Louisville, Kentucky working as a producer. This is the second time the company has brought him in for such duties. At one point, there was creative in place for Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TICKETS FOR IMPACT WRESTLING RETURN TO CANADA NOW ON SALE, DON WEST & MORE
For those who have asked about Don West, he is still fighting the good fight against brain cancer. The GoFundMe Campaign to assist him is still ongoing, so donate at this link! Dpn is the best and we wish him and family well. Impact Wrestling's return to Canada in March...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP, THE SHIELD'S COOLEST MOMENTS AND MORE
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah. Coolest Shield moments: WWE Top 10, Nov. 17, 2022. "Iron...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT
KOPW 2022: New York Street Fight - Shingo Takagi (Trophy Holder) vs. El Phantasmo. The match begins with Phantasmo and Takagi exchanging strikes in the middle of the ring, Phantasmo looks to leave the ring and Takagi attacks him to prevent it. Phantasmo recovers and he drops Takagi with a rana followed by a drop kick, Phantasmo traps Takagi in the corner while landing a few strikes. Takagi recovers and he nails Phantasmo with a hip toss followed by a shoulder tackle, Takagi downs Phantasmo before landing an elbow drop. Takagi follows up by clotheslining Phantasmo out of the ring, Takagi leaves the ring and he goes up to the stage to grab some weapons to bring back into the ring. Takagi goes after Phantasmo and Phantasmo spews mist into his face, Phantasmo gets back in the ring and he nails Takagi with a trash can lid to the head. Takagi fights back and Phantasmo nails him with more trash can lid shots, Phantasmo meets Takagi on the arena floor before sending Takagi into the ring post. Phantasmo gets Takagi back into the ring and he cracks him with more strikes, Phantasmo puts a trash can on top of Takagi before hitting him with a kendo stick.
Comments / 0