Philadelphia, PA

Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION TV WILL FEATURE...

Scheduled for next week's Thanksgiving Night edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW FUSION REPLAY IS NOW STREAMING

MLW is streaming a replay of last week's Fusion episode:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to appear. For more,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES FIRST FOUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY TV TAPING IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

Impact Wrestling announced the following matches for this Saturday's TV Taping in Louisville, Kentucky:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans. For ticket information, visit www.ImpactWrestling.com. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan Strong:. *Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian vs. Bullet Club's El Phantasmo & Chris Bey. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT ON AXS, MOOSE TRAINING WITH WWE STARS

Scheduled to headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the first-ever "Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match" with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV AUDIENCE UP LEADING INTO OVER DRIVE TONIGHT

The 11/17 edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV garnered an overnight audience of 109,000 overnight viewers, up from from last week's 94,000. In the 18-49 demo, they brought in a 0.02. Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Audience. 18-49 Demo. 11/17/22 109,000 0.02. 11/10/22 94,000 0.02. 11/03/22 56,000 0.01. 10/27/22...
Pro Wrestling Insider

ROMAN & SETH TALK A DECADE WITH WWE, JAY LENO UNDERGOES SURGERY

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns did an interview with Sports Illustrated talking about the formation of The Shield. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Former WCW Celebrity wrestler, comedian Jay Leno has undergone surgery that included skin grafts due to Second and Third-Degree Burns suffered over the weekend in a gasoline fire in his garage.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW FUSION REPORT: A DOUBLE KROSS, IT FINALLY HAPPENED, AND MORE

Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Rich Bocchini. We begin with comments from Davey Richards about tonight’s match against Alex Kane. He says his goal has been to be the best wrestler in the world. He says he has been wrestling since he was 10. Everything he has done is to become a better wrestler. He does not play wrestler, he is a wrestler.
Pro Wrestling Insider

KEVIN NASH AND KEN SHAMROCK IN UPCOMING FILM

Deadline reported that filming has begun in Toronto for 'Fight Another Day' featuring Kevin Nash, Ken Shamrock and Chuck Liddell. https://deadline.com/2022/11/fight-another-day-shoot-eric-johnson-martin-kove-kevin-nash-ufc-fighters-1235175999/. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

STREET FIGHTS AND SIX MAN TAGS ON TOP: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW

WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Lakeland, Florida at the Lakeland Armory with Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes and all three members of Toxic Attraction advertised. WWE will run Allentown, PA tonight at the PPL Center with Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett in a Madison...
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage from The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:. *Last stop before tomorrow's AEW Full Gear PPV. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. DDT Pro's Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita. *Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer - AEW Eliminator Tournament Match. *FTW Champion Hook vs. Lee...
Pro Wrestling Insider

RAW PRESALE, SHIELD POWERBOMBS AND MORE

During last night's SmackDown broadcast in the Cincinnati market, a commercial ran for the January 16 Raw at the Heritage Center, advertising Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley. Checking the Heritage Bank Center website, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are also being advertised. On WWE.com, Kevin Owens and Bayley are added to the talent slated to appear on that show.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BACKSTAGE AT IMPACT'S OVER DRIVE PPV IS...

Former ROH booker Hunter "Delirious" Johnston is backstage at the Impact Wrestling Over Drive PPV in Louisville, Kentucky working as a producer. This is the second time the company has brought him in for such duties. At one point, there was creative in place for Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious on...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP, THE SHIELD'S COOLEST MOMENTS AND MORE

Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah. Coolest Shield moments: WWE Top 10, Nov. 17, 2022. "Iron...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT

KOPW 2022: New York Street Fight - Shingo Takagi (Trophy Holder) vs. El Phantasmo. The match begins with Phantasmo and Takagi exchanging strikes in the middle of the ring, Phantasmo looks to leave the ring and Takagi attacks him to prevent it. Phantasmo recovers and he drops Takagi with a rana followed by a drop kick, Phantasmo traps Takagi in the corner while landing a few strikes. Takagi recovers and he nails Phantasmo with a hip toss followed by a shoulder tackle, Takagi downs Phantasmo before landing an elbow drop. Takagi follows up by clotheslining Phantasmo out of the ring, Takagi leaves the ring and he goes up to the stage to grab some weapons to bring back into the ring. Takagi goes after Phantasmo and Phantasmo spews mist into his face, Phantasmo gets back in the ring and he nails Takagi with a trash can lid to the head. Takagi fights back and Phantasmo nails him with more trash can lid shots, Phantasmo meets Takagi on the arena floor before sending Takagi into the ring post. Phantasmo gets Takagi back into the ring and he cracks him with more strikes, Phantasmo puts a trash can on top of Takagi before hitting him with a kendo stick.
