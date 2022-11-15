KOPW 2022: New York Street Fight - Shingo Takagi (Trophy Holder) vs. El Phantasmo. The match begins with Phantasmo and Takagi exchanging strikes in the middle of the ring, Phantasmo looks to leave the ring and Takagi attacks him to prevent it. Phantasmo recovers and he drops Takagi with a rana followed by a drop kick, Phantasmo traps Takagi in the corner while landing a few strikes. Takagi recovers and he nails Phantasmo with a hip toss followed by a shoulder tackle, Takagi downs Phantasmo before landing an elbow drop. Takagi follows up by clotheslining Phantasmo out of the ring, Takagi leaves the ring and he goes up to the stage to grab some weapons to bring back into the ring. Takagi goes after Phantasmo and Phantasmo spews mist into his face, Phantasmo gets back in the ring and he nails Takagi with a trash can lid to the head. Takagi fights back and Phantasmo nails him with more trash can lid shots, Phantasmo meets Takagi on the arena floor before sending Takagi into the ring post. Phantasmo gets Takagi back into the ring and he cracks him with more strikes, Phantasmo puts a trash can on top of Takagi before hitting him with a kendo stick.

