Kent County leaders hope to preserve history of Delaware's Underground Railroad with new museum

delawarepublic.org
Tension emerges around Kent County Levy Court's plan to provide ARPA funding to Delaware Turf
Kent County’s Levy Court is still distributing more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and this week, questions emerged about a large chunk to the Delaware Turf athletic complex south of Dover. Levy Court set its ARPA spending priorities in April, focusing on support for senior...
witn22.org
NATIONAL SOCIAL WORK ORGANIZATION HONORS DR. MARLENE SAUNDERS AS A “SOCIAL WORK PIONEER”
DOVER, Del. – The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) recently honored Delaware State University alumna and longtime faculty member, Dr. Marlene Saunders, as a “Social Work Pioneer” in recognition of her years of service and contributions in the field. The NASW recognized Dr. Saunders during Oct....
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Shares RDC News About Holiday Lighting on the Riverfront’s Riverwalk
Mayor Mike Purzycki today congratulated Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) Executive Director Megan McGlinchey and her team for a new holiday feature that will brighten up the Wilmington Riverfront even more! The City is pleased to share the news release below from the RDC as it unveils the plans for Riverbright Wilmington.
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
Bridgewater Jewelry: 5 generations, 140 drama-studded years
An unassuming corner shop in Historic New Castle will start celebrating its 140th anniversary — and its five generations of owners — on Small Business Saturday. The colorful history of Bridgewater Jewelers starts with an English immigrant who lost a leg in a wood-chopping accident as a child. It goes on to encompass a grandson who committed suicide ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Enlighten Me: Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar prepares for grand opening in downtown Wilmington
World-class chefs are bringing a so-called “game-changer” to the Wilmington culinary scene. The Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar is set to open this month in downtown Wilmington – the 12,000-square-foot collective marries sophisticated fast-casual dining with a vibrant indoor-outdoor space catered to all kinds of food lovers.
WMDT.com
Delaware Housing Alliance Report: 1/3rd of homeless in Delaware are children under 18
DELAWARE- A new report from the Delaware Housing Alliance finds that homelessness and eviction have risen in the first state between 2019 and 2022. In Sussex County, the report found that one-third of the population has faced homelessness, with one-third being children under 18-years-old. “That’s not always what people picture...
cohaitungchi.com
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach
As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
Ocean City Today
Ocean City alley abandonment petition turned in with 825 signatures
Total of 612 needed to bring ordinance to referendum. A total of 825 signatures are under review to determine if the city’s abandonment of a downtown alley for a planned Margaritavile resort and the redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue will be going to the voters to decide. Margaret Pillas, a...
WBOC
Dover AFB to Host State of the Base
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown.
delawarepublic.org
The Green - November 18, 2022
Retailers’ full attention is now on the holiday shopping season. They’re hoping shoppers will spend big money this year, but there are factors that could dash those hopes. This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida previews what retailers and shoppers can expect from the holiday shopping frenzy. New American Lung...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
WBOC
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware
DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex DE's picks for the five things to do in and around Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
