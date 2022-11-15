ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

Kent County leaders hope to preserve history of Delaware's Underground Railroad with new museum

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Shares RDC News About Holiday Lighting on the Riverfront’s Riverwalk

Mayor Mike Purzycki today congratulated Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) Executive Director Megan McGlinchey and her team for a new holiday feature that will brighten up the Wilmington Riverfront even more! The City is pleased to share the news release below from the RDC as it unveils the plans for Riverbright Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Bridgewater Jewelry: 5 generations, 140 drama-studded years

    An unassuming corner shop in Historic New Castle will start celebrating its 140th anniversary — and its five generations of owners — on Small Business Saturday. The colorful history of Bridgewater Jewelers starts with an English immigrant who lost a leg in a wood-chopping accident as a child. It goes on to encompass a grandson who committed suicide ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
cohaitungchi.com

A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach

As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
BETTERTON, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City alley abandonment petition turned in with 825 signatures

Total of 612 needed to bring ordinance to referendum. A total of 825 signatures are under review to determine if the city’s abandonment of a downtown alley for a planned Margaritavile resort and the redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue will be going to the voters to decide. Margaret Pillas, a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Dover AFB to Host State of the Base

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
DOVER, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

The Green - November 18, 2022

Retailers’ full attention is now on the holiday shopping season. They’re hoping shoppers will spend big money this year, but there are factors that could dash those hopes. This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida previews what retailers and shoppers can expect from the holiday shopping frenzy. New American Lung...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware

DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex DE's picks for the five things to do in and around Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy