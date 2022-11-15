Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
WRAL
Publix deals Nov. 16-23: Turkey, celery, scallions, sweet potatoes, hummus, pie crusts
Publix has new sales from Nov. 16-23 including turkey, celery, scallions, sweet potatoes, Athenos Hummus, sour cream, pie crusts, PictSweet Sweet Potato Fries, marshmallows and more. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Publix website for a Raleigh, NC location. Some prices may vary in other...
WRAL
Lowes Foods deals Nov. 16-24: Sweet potatoes, turkey, meatballs, orange juice, gift card offer
Lowes Foods has new sales this week including sweet potatoes, turkey, Mama Lucia Meatballs, Dean's Dip, Donald Duck Orange Juice, Mrs. T' s Pierogies, a gift card offer and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC ad and are valid at many Triangle area Lowes Foods stores....
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving meals
RALEIGH – North Carolina food truck Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven, Women Leadership have partnered to provide free cooked meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. This is the first year the two organizations have partnered to give back to the Raleigh community.
WRAL
Decades later, World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner a source of good will and good eatin' in Fayetteville
The Wednesday during the week before Thanksgiving is an important day in Fayetteville. It means it's time for the 63rd annual World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner. The tradition that dates back to 1958 has grown into something bigger and better than the creator could have ever imagined. The dinner is one...
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
WRAL
World's largest spaghetti dinner still going strong in Fayetteville
The World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner in Fayetteville is a decades-long tradition steeped in service and giving back. The World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner in Fayetteville is a decades-long tradition steeped in service and giving back. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC State selected as home for 2022 national thanksgiving turkeys
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) will be home to the official National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate following the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House on November 21st. This will be NC State’s first time...
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, laundry detergent, Buy 3 Save $3 Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Nov. 9 including turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, Cool Whip, Green Giant frozen vegetables, laundry detergent, a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area...
cbs17
Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
Get free food or donate: Here’s a list of food pantries in Triangle towns
There are dozens of food pantries across the Triangle. Use this list to find nearby food pantries to donate to or receive from.
2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle
Feeling festive? Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle-area.
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million
A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house
A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Raleigh: $1 million for a single-family home
The property located in the 700 block of Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,025,000 purchase price works out to $373 per square foot. The house built in 1946 has an interior space of 2,745 square feet. The house sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
cbs17
Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
WRAL
Residents dissatisfied with response to leash left in tree
A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Sean...
Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
New airline coming to RDU in mid-February: Here’s where it will fly
Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding its fourth airline this year.
