Raleigh, NC

WRAL

World's largest spaghetti dinner still going strong in Fayetteville

The World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner in Fayetteville is a decades-long tradition steeped in service and giving back.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC State selected as home for 2022 national thanksgiving turkeys

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina State University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) will be home to the official National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate following the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House on November 21st. This will be NC State's first time...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball's annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million

A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house

A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot.
ZEBULON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh: $1 million for a single-family home

The property located in the 700 block of Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $1,025,000 purchase price works out to $373 per square foot. The house built in 1946 has an interior space of 2,745 square feet. The house sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a "baaaad" situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Residents dissatisfied with response to leash left in tree

A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
RALEIGH, NC

